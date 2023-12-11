LG gram 14 2-in-1 (2023) $800 $1300 Save $500 The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 is one of the lightest convertible laptops around, but it still packs high-end specs, such as 13th-generation Intel Core processors and a display with 99% coverage of DCI-P3. $800 at Amazon

Convertible laptops are fantastic thanks to their versatile design that still packs plenty of power. This LG Gram 14 delivers with its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, beautiful 14-inch display, and battery life that can last all day long. Of course, since this is a convertible, you get a responsive touchscreen and support for a stylus, which is great for jotting down notes or drawing some sketches.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this laptop, especially if you're going to be doing light to moderate work. With that said, this laptop is normally priced at $1,299.99 and is now discounted down to just $799.99 for a limited time. At 38% off, this drops the price down to the lowest it's ever been, making this a no-brainer if you're looking for a new laptop.

What's great about the LG Gram 14?

The LG Gram 14 can really do it all thanks to its versatile design that packs a lot of power. As stated before, the laptop has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and also comes with 512GB of internal SSD storage. In addition, you get a beautiful 14-inch WUXGA IPD display with DCI-P3 99% color gamut, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The laptop has a 360-degree hinge that allows the screen to move when needed, making it a laptop, tablet, and anything in between. As mentioned before, you can also use a stylus with the display, which means, if needed, you can jot down notes or even sketch out ideas. While visuals are a big part of this laptop, you're also going to get great sound thanks to support for Dolby Atmos.

Furthermore, you're also going to get great durability thanks to the laptop's military grade protection that will allow it to survive in the most situations, with resistance to extreme weather, vibrations, and more. Of course, this laptop also has great connectivity with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, 3.5mm jack, and microSD card slot. Overall, this is a really great laptop and, for the current price, you can't go wrong. Just be sure to pick it up while it's still on sale.