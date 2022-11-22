The LG gram 16 has fast Intel processors and a large Quad HD display, but it's still very light, and now, it's also much cheaper!

If you're looking for a laptop with a big screen without sacrificing portability, the LG gram 16 2-in-1 is probably your best option. It's an incredibly light laptop, yet it has powerful Intel processors and it even comes with an extra sharp Quad HD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It's a fantastic laptop for almost anyone, and if the usual price tag of $2,099.99 is a little too steep for you, you can now get it with a $500 discount, bringing it down to $1,599.99.

LG gram 16 2-in-1 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 $1599.99 $2099.99 Save $500 The 2022 LG gram 16 2-in-1 comes with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large Quad HD display that's ideal for productivity. Plus, it's very lightweight and easy to carry. $1,599.99 at Best Buy

This model of the LG gram 16 2-in-1 comes with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, which is a 28W model with 12 cores and 16 threads for fantastic performance across the board. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, so multitasking is a breeze, and the 2TB SSD gives you plenty of storage for all the files and documents you'll ever need to store.

On top of that, this is a convertible, which means you can spin that screen around and use it as a tablet whenever you feel like it. You get a large 16-inch canvas, and the 16:10 aspect ratio makes it even better for taking notes, doodling, or whatever else you may want to do with it.

At 3.26lbs, the LG gram 16 2-in-1 is very easy to carry around considering its size, so this is a perfect laptop for school or for mobile workers. Plus, it doesn't skimp on ports, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack for all your needs. If you need a machine that can go with you anywhere without sacrificing productivity and versatility, this really is a fantastic laptop, and now is the best time to get it.

Of course, if you're looking for something a bit different, we have a roundup of Black Friday deals on computers and laptops that's bound to have something you like.