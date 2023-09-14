LG Gram Style $1300 $1800 Save $500 The LG Gram Style is a stunning 16-inch laptop with a very lightweight design that looks simply beautiful. It also comes with a powerful Intel i7 processor and it has an impressive OLED display. $1300 at Amazon

This is the laptop you want if you're looking for a device with a stunning, powerful, and durable. While there are lots of great laptops out there, this model is a great all around device that has a sleek design, large 16-inch OLED screen, powerful i7 processor, and usually comes priced at $1800. Now, for a limited time, you can score this laptop for $500 off, making it one fo the best deals available.

What's great about the LG Gram Style 16?

The LG Gram Style really goes above and beyond when it comes to its design, offering a rugged yet sleek design that complies with the MIL-STD-810H standard. That means this laptop is ready to be used in a wide variety of elements, and it can withstand quite a bit, when out in the field.

In addition, the laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and also has 1TB of internal SSD storage. Perhaps the best part of this laptop though is its beautiful 16-inch 3200 x 2000 resolution OLED display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black technology.

You can also expect plenty of battery life thanks to its 80Wh battery, and the laptop even has plenty of ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A, making it easy to connect all your existing devices. As mentioned before, this is a great laptop, and for its current price you can't go wrong, so be sure to pick one up while you can.