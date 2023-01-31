LG has announced that the 2023 Gram 17 laptop will be available this Wednesday starting at $1,999. That includes a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GPU.

LG has announced that you'll be able to buy the 2023 Gram 17 laptop — announced at CES 2023 — later this week, on February 1, directly from LG's website and other authorized resellers. Two models will be available at launch, though most of the specs are similar across the board, with the cheaper model starting at $1,999.99. This will also be one of the first laptops with 13th-generation Intel processors to be available to buy.

The LG Gram 17 is powered by 13th-generation Intel Core processors, specifically a core i7-1360P with 12 cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 5GHz. By itself, that should deliver very strong performance in day-to-day usage, but it's backed up by a discrete Nvidia GPU, the GeForce RTX 3050. Granted, that's not a graphics card you can really use for high-end gaming, certainly not at the Quad HD+ resolution of this display, but it helps power through creative workloads like video editing, where GPU acceleration is supported.

As the name suggests, the LG gram features a 17-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and the resolution is Quad HD+, or more accurately, WQXGA, which is 2560 x 1600. That's plenty sharp for a display of this size, and the panel also covers 99% of DCI-P3, so any content should look great on this screen.

Even with these powerful specs, the LG Gram 17 is very light for a 17-inch laptop. It comes in at 3.2 pounds, which is truly impressive for a laptop this big with a discrete graphics card. You also get plenty of ports, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a microSD card reader.

The two models launching tomorrow only differ in RAM and storage. The cheaper model, launching at $1,999.99, comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. If you want a bit more, there's a version with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, and that will cost $2,299.99. You can keep an eye on the links below if you're interested in buying either model