LG gram 17 (2022) $1000 $1800 Save $800 The LG gram 17 is a lightweight laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. It also has a 17-inch Quad HD+ display with a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello support. $1000 at Best Buy

This is the laptop you want if you're looking for something that has a large screen and is also lightweight. The LG gram 17 was a surprise hit when it was released, with our own Senior Editor João Carrasqueira calling the laptop "bafflingly light" with "great performance."

There's a lot to love about this laptop, and for a limited time, you can score a major deal that knocks $800 off its original retail price. So if you've been looking for a powerful laptop with lots of screen real estate that won't become a hassle while you're carrying it, this is going to be the one for you.

What's great about the LG gram 17?

The LG gram 17 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and packs 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. The laptop also features a large 17-inch non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3 99% color gamut that offers excellent colors. In addition, the laptop comes in weighing in at just 2.98 pounds thanks to its durable yet lightweight magnesium chassis.

When it comes to connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports which is great for fast data transfers and connecting external displays, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A 3.2 ports and a microSD card slot. Furthermore, you also get fast wireless connection with support for Wi-Fi 6E. You're really getting the complete package here with a large laptop that's also easy to travel with and has plenty of power.

So if you've been looking for a great laptop, be sure to grab this one while it's on sale. Or if you're looking for something with a little more power, check out some the best gaming laptops.