LG Gram notebooks with 11th-gen Intel processors are now available for purchase

LG’s new line of ultralight laptops is now officially available for purchase. The new LG Gram 2021 series was unveiled last month at CES and includes new 14-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch laptops all powered by Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe graphics. These new laptops also come with wider 16:10 aspect ratio displays by trimming down the bottom bezel.

LG Gram 2021: Specifications

Specification LG Gram 17 (17Z90P) LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) Dimensions & Weight 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

1.35 kgs 355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm

1.19 kgs 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm

0.99 kg 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm

1.48 kgs 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

1.25 kgs Display 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS

DCI-P3 99%

16:10 aspect ratio 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS

DCI-P3 99%

16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS

DCI-P3 99%

16:10 aspect ratio 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

16:10 aspect ratio Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor GPU Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X e Graphics

Graphics Intel UHD Graphics RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x

M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots Battery & Charger 80Whr 80Whr 72Whr 80Whr 72Whr I/O 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)

USB 3.2 Gen2x1

HDMI

microSD/UFS card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth OS Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10 Other Features Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

DTS X Ultra Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

DTS X Ultra Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

DTS X Ultra Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0)

DTS X Ultra Fingerprint Reader

US Military Standard 810G Compliance

Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0)

DTS X Ultra

As we mentioned during the unveiling of these laptops, the LG Gram series has been all about their super-lightweight design with a focus on being a laptop that weighs less than a kilogram. The new 2021 models, however, don’t live up to the name. Apart from the standard 14-inch model, all the new laptops under the new LG Gram series weigh over 1kg. Having said that, these are still some of the slimmest and lightest laptops on the market, especially the large 17-inch model that weighs only 1.35kgs, which is an achievement in itself. All of the laptops come with US Military Standard 810G Compliance along with embedded fingerprint scanners for extra security.

The 14-inch and 16-inch models are also offered in a 2-in-1 form factor which means they also support stylus pens. According to LG, the new LG Gram series come with higher-resolution displays that cover 99% (typical) of DCI-P3 color space. The company has also reworked the keyboard and touchpad which are now said to be larger for a faster, easier typing experience.

LG Gram 17 (17Z90P) The LG Gram 17 is one of the lightest 17-inch laptops on the market and it comes with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors along with Military Standard 810G standard $1,799 on Amazon

LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) The new 2021 LG Gram 16 16Z90P features a 16-inch 16:10 IPS display along with the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor options and a claimed battery life of up to 22 hours. $1,399 on Amazon

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) If you're looking for a more versatile version of the 2021 16-inch LG Gram laptop, then check out the 2-in-1 convertible model. $1,999 on Amazon