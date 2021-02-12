LG Gram notebooks with 11th-gen Intel processors are now available for purchase
LG’s new line of ultralight laptops is now officially available for purchase. The new LG Gram 2021 series was unveiled last month at CES and includes new 14-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch laptops all powered by Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe graphics. These new laptops also come with wider 16:10 aspect ratio displays by trimming down the bottom bezel.
LG Gram 2021: Specifications
|Specification
|LG Gram 17 (17Z90P)
|LG Gram 16 (16Z90P)
|LG Gram 14 (14Z90P)
|LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P)
|LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P)
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|Processor
|GPU
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charger
|I/O
|Connectivity
|OS
|Other Features
As we mentioned during the unveiling of these laptops, the LG Gram series has been all about their super-lightweight design with a focus on being a laptop that weighs less than a kilogram. The new 2021 models, however, don’t live up to the name. Apart from the standard 14-inch model, all the new laptops under the new LG Gram series weigh over 1kg. Having said that, these are still some of the slimmest and lightest laptops on the market, especially the large 17-inch model that weighs only 1.35kgs, which is an achievement in itself. All of the laptops come with US Military Standard 810G Compliance along with embedded fingerprint scanners for extra security.
The 14-inch and 16-inch models are also offered in a 2-in-1 form factor which means they also support stylus pens. According to LG, the new LG Gram series come with higher-resolution displays that cover 99% (typical) of DCI-P3 color space. The company has also reworked the keyboard and touchpad which are now said to be larger for a faster, easier typing experience.
The LG Gram 17 is one of the lightest 17-inch laptops on the market and it comes with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors along with Military Standard 810G standard
The new 2021 LG Gram 16 16Z90P features a 16-inch 16:10 IPS display along with the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor options and a claimed battery life of up to 22 hours.
If you're looking for a more versatile version of the 2021 16-inch LG Gram laptop, then check out the 2-in-1 convertible model.
Powered by Intel's 11th-Gen Core i7-1165G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the 14-inch LG Gram laptop is a powerful compact notebook.
If you're need a more versatile version of the 2021 14-inch LG Gram laptop, then check out the 2-in-1 convertible model.