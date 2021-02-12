LG Gram notebooks with 11th-gen Intel processors are now available for purchase
February 12, 2021 1:25pm Comment

LG Gram notebooks with 11th-gen Intel processors are now available for purchase

LG’s new line of ultralight laptops is now officially available for purchase. The new LG Gram 2021 series was unveiled last month at CES and includes new 14-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch laptops all powered by Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe graphics. These new laptops also come with wider 16:10 aspect ratio displays by trimming down the bottom bezel.

LG Gram 2021: Specifications

SpecificationLG Gram 17 (17Z90P)LG Gram 16 (16Z90P)LG Gram 14 (14Z90P)LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P)LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P)
Dimensions & Weight
  • 380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm
  • 1.35 kgs
  • 355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm
  • 1.19 kgs
  • 313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
  • 0.99 kg
  • 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
  • 1.48 kgs
  • 314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
  • 1.25 kgs
Display
  • 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS
  • DCI-P3 99%
  • 16:10 aspect ratio
  • 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS
  • DCI-P3 99%
  • 16:10 aspect ratio
  • 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS
  • DCI-P3 99%
  • 16:10 aspect ratio
  • 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • 16:10 aspect ratio
  • 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • 16:10 aspect ratio
Processor
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor
GPU
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel UHD Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel UHD Graphics
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x
  • M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots
  • 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x
  • M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots
  • 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x
  • M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots
  • 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x
  • M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots
  • 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x
  • M.2 Dual NVMe SSD slots
Battery & Charger
  • 80Whr
  • 80Whr
  • 72Whr
  • 80Whr
  • 72Whr
I/O
  • 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)
  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1
  • HDMI
  • microSD/UFS card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)
  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1
  • HDMI
  • microSD/UFS card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)
  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen2x1
  • HDMI
  • microSD/UFS card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)
  • USB 3.2 Gen2x1
  • HDMI
  • microSD/UFS card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4)
  • USB 3.2 Gen2x1
  • HDMI
  • microSD/UFS card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth
OS
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 10
Other Features
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • US Military Standard 810G Compliance
  • DTS X Ultra
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • US Military Standard 810G Compliance
  • DTS X Ultra
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • US Military Standard 810G Compliance
  • DTS X Ultra
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • US Military Standard 810G Compliance
  • Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0)
  • DTS X Ultra
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • US Military Standard 810G Compliance
  • Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0)
  • DTS X Ultra

As we mentioned during the unveiling of these laptops, the LG Gram series has been all about their super-lightweight design with a focus on being a laptop that weighs less than a kilogram. The new 2021 models, however, don’t live up to the name. Apart from the standard 14-inch model, all the new laptops under the new LG Gram series weigh over 1kg. Having said that, these are still some of the slimmest and lightest laptops on the market, especially the large 17-inch model that weighs only 1.35kgs, which is an achievement in itself. All of the laptops come with US Military Standard 810G Compliance along with embedded fingerprint scanners for extra security.

The 14-inch and 16-inch models are also offered in a 2-in-1 form factor which means they also support stylus pens. According to LG, the new LG Gram series come with higher-resolution displays that cover 99% (typical) of DCI-P3 color space. The company has also reworked the keyboard and touchpad which are now said to be larger for a faster, easier typing experience.

    LG Gram 17 (17Z90P)
    The LG Gram 17 is one of the lightest 17-inch laptops on the market and it comes with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors along with Military Standard 810G standard
    LG Gram 16 (16Z90P)
    The new 2021 LG Gram 16 16Z90P features a 16-inch 16:10 IPS display along with the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor options and a claimed battery life of up to 22 hours.
    LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P)
    If you're looking for a more versatile version of the 2021 16-inch LG Gram laptop, then check out the 2-in-1 convertible model.
    LG Gram 14 (14Z90P)
    Powered by Intel's 11th-Gen Core i7-1165G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the 14-inch LG Gram laptop is a powerful compact notebook.
    LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P)
    If you're need a more versatile version of the 2021 14-inch LG Gram laptop, then check out the 2-in-1 convertible model.

Tags 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake ProcessorLG

About author

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar

PC building enthusiast currently exploring the gaming industry. My love for tech began at an early age and I also have a keen interest in photography, music, PUBG Mobile, automobiles and a knack for keeping things clean. Email: [email protected]

Load Comments