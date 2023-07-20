When you think about the best lightweight laptops, you probably might be wondering if one like the LG Gram (2023) is good for gaming. Well, the answer to that question depends on which model you buy. Like many of the best laptops, some models of the LG Gram (2023) do not have a dedicated GPU, so they aren't capable of playing games. Other models, like the LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 have a dedicated GPU, so you'll be able to play the latest PC games without any issue.

Why not all models of the LG Gram (2023) aren't good for gaming

There are a lot of different devices in the LG Gram (2023) lineup. The ones that aren't good for gaming are the LG Gram Style, the LG Gram 2-in-1, the LG Gram Superslim, the LG Gram 14, LG Gram 15. All of these models feature Intel Iris Xe graphics, which are integrated graphics. Integrated graphics are built right into the CPU, so when you try to play a game, your laptop is using the CPU and the integrated graphics simultaneously. When this happens, your laptop doesn't have enough resources available to push out the best possible frame rates, which equates to poor performance in games.

On the LG Gram Style, LG Gram 2-in-1, LG Gram 14, and LG Gram 15, if you're hoping to game on your laptop, we suggest investing an in external GPU enclosure. You can plug this into the Thunderbolt 4 port, and then plug a graphics card into the enclosure to unlock more power for gaming. We have a suggested model below.

Sonnet eGPU Breakaway Box 750ex This Sonnet GPU enclosure comes with a stylish design that looks modern, but it has a powerful 750W PSU, capable of providing up to 475W to your GPU during peak loads (375W continuous), plus 100W to your laptop. It won't fit the largest GPUs on the market, though. $350 at Amazon

Of course, buying an external GPU enclosure, and a compatible GPU isn't always affordable. So, we suggest considering some of the LG Gram models in the next section, should you want to game on an LG Gram laptop.

Why the LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 are good for gaming

Two LG Gram laptops, the LG Gram 16, and LG Gram 17 are good for gaming. These laptops feature a dedicated GPU onboard. More specifically, it's the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of memory. While this part is now a generation behind the RTX 40-series GPUs you'll find in most other gaming laptops, it's still decent enough for gaming, primarily because this dedicated GPU is separate from the CPU. Your laptop will be capable of pushing our higher frame rates in games without stressing the CPU. The GPU also has 4GB of its own memory, which should help most games run on medium to high settings without any problems, though most gaming laptop GPUs tend to have 6GB or more.

That's all there is to know about the LG Gram (2023) and gaming. Again, only the LG Gram models with dedicated GPUs will be good for gaming. All other models with integrated graphics are simply not capable to play PC games. You can buy the LG Gram 17 with the link below.