The best lightweight laptops you can buy fall under the LG Gram branding. They come in multiple sizes, but each one is built to be as lightweight as possible. You can opt for 14, 15, 16, or 17-inch screens, with the option for a dedicated GPU to turn the bigger models into the ideal system for creators. If you want, you even can find these devices as 14-inch and 16-inch 2-in-1s for more versatility. Those laptops are not to be confused with the newer and also lightweight LG Gram Style or LG Gram SuperSlim devices, which are separate more affordable devices with stand-out features like OLED screens.

Regardless, while there are multiple options, there's one that's sure to meet your needs. These are all sleek and portable laptops that are great for travel. We're here to look at all your options should you be considering these great laptops for purchase.

LG Gram (2023): Specs

LG Gram 2023 Operating system Windows 11 CPU LG Gram 14: Intel Core i5-1340P

Intel Core i7-1360P LG Gram 15: Intel Core i7-1360P LG Gram 16: Intel Core i7-1360P LG Gram 17: Intel Core i7-1360P Graphics LG Gram 14, LG Gram 15 Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Display LG Gram 14: 14-inch WUXGA 1920x1200 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate LG Gram 15: 15-inch FHD 1920x1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate LG Gram 16: 16-inch WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution, VRR of 31-144Hz LG Gram 17: 17-inch WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution, VRR of 31-144Hz Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Gen 4 NVMe SSD RAM 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Battery and power LG Gram 14: 72W LG Gram 15: 80Wh LG Gram 16: 80Wh with integrated GPU

90Wh with dedicated GPU LG Gram 17: 80Wh with integrated GPU

90Wh with dedicated GPU Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, microSD, Headphone jack Audio LG Gram 14: 1.5W x 2 LG Gram 15: 1.5W x 2 LG Gram 16: 2.0W x 2 on models with integrated GPU

3.0W x 2 on models with dedicated GPU LG Gram 17: 2.0W x 2 on models with integrated GPU

3.0W x 2 on models with dedicated GPU Camera Full HD Webcam with IR Sensor Size (WxDxH) LG Gram 14: 312 x 213.9 x16.8 mm LG Gram 15: 356.1 x 222.9 x17.4mm LG Gram 16: 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm LG Gram 17: 378.8 x 258.8x 17.8mm Weight LG Gram 14: 312 x 213.9 x16.8 mm LG Gram 15: 356.1 x 222.9 x17.4 mm LG Gram 16: 355.1 x 242.3 x 16.8mm LG Gram 17: 378.8 x 258.8x 17.8 mm

LG Gram (2023): Pricing and availability

The best place to buy the LG Gram is via LG.com, which not only sells the device but also links out to a specific retailer. Most LG Gram units can be purchased at Amazon, and Best Buy. The LG Gram 14 starts at $1,099 and comes with the Intel Core i5-1340P CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The LG Gram 15 starts at $1,500 and has the same CPU, but more RAM at 16GB. The LG Gram 16 starts at $1,500, and finally, the LG Gram 17, meanwhile, is $1,800.

What's new in the LG Gram lineup for 2023?

So, what's new in these models? It depends on what part of the lineup you're looking at. The main LG Grams 14, 15, 16, and 17 are mostly just getting the latest 13th-generation Intel CPUs. However, the 16-inch and 17-inch models are additionally getting new options for RTX 3050 graphics and a faster Gen 4 NVMe SSD. These displays also all now support variable refresh rates (VRR) too. You also can count the addition of the 2-in-1s to the LG Gram 14-inch and 16-inch.

Everything new in the LG Gram 14, 15, 16, and 17

The main LG Gram 14, 15, 15, and 17 models are all getting modest specs bumps, but there are new additions here and there that we want to highlight.

New CPUs

First, you'll find that these devices now feature 13th-generation Intel P-series CPUs, which run at 28W and bring some decent improvements over the last generation. Intel promised a 10% productivity boost between CPU generations, and that about holds up in real-world use. Here's how the CPU in the LG Gram SuperSlim performs, which is about what you'll expect from all the models in the main lineup.

LG Gram SuperSlim Intel Core i7-1360P Lenovo Yoga 9i Intel Core i7-1360P HP EliteBook 865 G9 AMD Ryzen 7 6850U Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Intel Core i7-1270P PCMark 10 (AC, Best performance power plan) 5,661 6,115 5,755 5,388 PCMark 10 (Battery, Best performance) 5,467 5,847 5,068 5,052 PCMark 10 (Battery, Balanced) 3,712 --- 4,547 4,572 Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 2,350/10,197 2,464/10,859 --- --- Geekbench 5 (single/multi-core) 1,822/9,226 --- 1,535/7,932 1,680/7,984 Cinebench R23 1,714/8,585 1,810/7,869 1,506/9,908 1,664/7,540 3DMark Time Spy 1,740 1,748 2,365 1,422

As you can tell, there's serious power here for everyday web browsing and productivity. The chip has 12 cores and 16 threads, and our computing editor found that this CPU never really failed him, even for running Photoshop and video editing software, though multitasking heavily across three displays was "janky."

New GPUs

Meanwhile, the LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 got a generational bump from the RTX 20-series to the RTX 30-series GPUS. They've since been usurped by the RTX 40-series GPUs, but they'll still bring advancements like ray tracing and DLSS 2 performance. There is also dynamic boost 2.0, which uses AI to tune your laptop for better performance in games. It's going to make the LG Gram a better gaming laptop for light games. Video editing should be speedy, too.

VRR display

Finally, we have the VRR displays. The LG Gram 17 and LG Gram 16 now have refresh rates of 31–144Hz, although the LG Gram 14 and LG Gram 15 don't get this feature. It is automatic and designed to help the display adapt to how you're using it. You'll get longer battery life, and smoother gameplay for fast-paced gaming. For video editing or coding, it should also make scrolling timelines and lines of code a lot smoother.

Where can I buy the LG Gram lineup for 2023?

All of these devices in the LG Gram 2023 lineup are now up for sale. You can find every configuration at LG.com, and some configurations at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. If you want the best possible configuration, it's best to check through LG.