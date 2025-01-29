Summary LG's Gram Book is designed for traveling professionals, featuring a lightweight build and quality features.

The laptop boasts a Full HD display, expandable RAM, an HD webcam, and a slim design for portable convenience.

Until Feb 9th, LG offers $100 off the Gram Book and a free 25" MyView Smart Monitor for early buyers.

With the start of 2025 and the wake of this year's CES event, we've been inundated with a lot of great laptops releasing in Q1. If you're looking at your aging hardware and want to give it a New Year's update, LG has just the thing. The company has announced that it's ready to take orders for its brand-new Gram Book laptop, and if you order fast, you can even score a free smart monitor.

The LG Gram Book is a traveling professional's best partner

In an emailed press release, LG went into detail as to what makes the Gram Book ideal for the working professional. It manages to combine a lightweight, thin design with some technical expertise that allows for a laptop you can bring anywhere without sacrificing some nice quality-of-life features:

The LG gram Book features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display, expandable RAM and a 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, all in a portable design for take-anywhere convenience. Featuring a sturdy yet premium build the LG gram Book weighs in at just 3.7 lbs. and is 0.76-inches thin. It slips into your bag without weighing you down—perfect for commutes, coffee shops or couch-side productivity.

LG has a nice offer going for people who grab one before February 9th. Not only is LG taking $100 off of the price, but if you also add the 25" MyView Smart Monitor to your cart alongside the LG Gram Book, the company claims that you'll get the monitor for free. As such, now would be a great time to grab the laptop if you're interested.