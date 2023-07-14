If you're looking for a new laptop that you can use in your day-to-day that can handle a lot and be easy to bring with you, the LG Gram lineup gives you a lot to choose from. These are some of the best lightweight laptops that you can find, and there are a lot of different options to choose from.

There are a lot of features to consider when you're looking for a new laptop. Display, battery life, port selection, and processor are all great places to start. Obviously, some are more important than others, but when it comes to security, everybody wants their laptop to be protected. You don't want people to be able to hack into your laptop, and you want to be able to keep your data safe. One of the built-in features that many laptops these days utilize to up their security levels is a fingerprint sensor. That allows only the owner of the laptop to unlock it and use it. Previous versions of the LG Gram offered the fingerprint sensor as a part of their security features, but does the 2023 lineup?

Which LG Gram laptops have a fingerprint sensor?

The LG Gram has been around since 2015. A lot has changed since then, including better processors, sharper displays, updated operating systems, and more. The LG Gram (2023) lineup differentiates itself by offering a ton of options. First, there's the main lineup, which is offered in four sizes: 14, 15, 16, and 17 inches. There are also LG Gram Style and LG Gram SuperSlim laptops, which have a premium design and are ultralight, respectively, as well as 2-in-1 versions of the 14 and 16-inch devices. Some of these laptops rank highly when compared to the best laptops of the year.

Previous versions of the LG Gram laptop have offered a fingerprint sensor. Right now, at LG.com, you can purchase the LG Gram 15, which boasts an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is an older processor than the current ones. This laptop has a fingerprint sensor for you to take advantage of. The same goes for the LG Gram 14 with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. However, as you might notice, these are older laptops. None of the new 2023 LG Gram laptops have a fingerprint sensor.

Why don't the new LG Gram laptops have a fingerprint sensor

All the 2023 LG Gram laptops run on Windows 11. With integrated Windows Hello, you can unlock your computer with biometrics such as facial recognition with the IR-enabled webcam, or you can just use a reliable PIN. Since these are options, a fingerprint sensor isn't exactly necessary. Windows Hello can also work with the fingerprint sensor, but LG decided to forgo it in the latest lineup.

So there you have it. If you want a fingerprint sensor on an LG Gram laptop, you will need to opt for an older version. But if you're looking for the latest processor that LG offers in one of its super lightweight Gram ultrabooks, you'll have to do without the fingerprint sensor.