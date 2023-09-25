Key Takeaways LG has introduced its own foldable laptop, the LG Gram Fold, which stands out due to its use of the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors, unlike other foldable PCs currently on the market.

The LG Gram Fold features a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, providing high-end performance. It also includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a solid choice in terms of specifications.

Priced at 4.99 million Korean won (approximately $3,728), the LG Gram Fold is costly, but compared to HP's foldable laptop with last-gen processors, it appears slightly more reasonably priced. However, it remains uncertain whether it will be released overseas or at what price.

Just a couple of weeks after HP introduced the Spectre Fold, LG is also joining the fray with its own foldable, suitably called the LG Gram Fold. This is actually a bit more interesting considering that it actually packs the latest 13th-generation Intel Core processors rather than 12th-generation models like HP's laptop. However, you're likely not going to be able to buy it anytime soon considering it's only launching in South Korea for now.

The first foldable PC with Intel 13th-gen processors

Inside the LG Gram Fold is a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, and this is actually the first foldable PC we've seen announced that actually includes 13th-generation processors, putting it on par with other high-end laptops this year. It's also fairly unique because that processor has a 15W TDP, rather than being a 9W model like you can find on foldable PCs from HP or Asus. You also get 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 6000MHz and a 512GB SSD, so the specs are solid.

The display is, of course, an OLED panel, and it seems to be pretty much the same as we've been seeing for other laptops. It's a 17-inch display with 2560x1920 resolution, so when you fold it in half, you get a 12-inch display with 1920x1280 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Naturally, the screen supports touch and pen input. There's also a Full HD webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, so you get a fairly standard premium experience here.

Like most other foldable PCs at this point, the Gram Fold comes with a Bluetooth keyboard that can be used separately from the device so you can use the full 17-inch panel, but you can also snap the keyboard to the bottom half of the laptop when folded, so it basically acts like a standard 12-inch laptop. You also get a 72Wh battery, which is decently large, and you can charge via USB-C with the included 65W power adapter. There are two USB-C ports, one of which supports Thunderbolt 4.

The laptop also includes a kickstand cover that protects the laptop and props it up when used on a desk.

It's still expensive

All of this comes at a price of 4.99 million Korean won, or roughly $3,728, which is obviously incredibly expensive, but almost looks reasonable next to the $5,000 HP is asking for its foldable with last-gen processors. Plus, the first 200 customers to order it in Korea can get it for 3.99 million won, which is just under $3,000. Of course, it's unclear if this device will ever launch overseas, let alone how much it will cost if it does.

Regardless, it's exciting to see some life in the foldable PC market, and hopefully, more companies will start bringing the heat so prices can go down to more reasonable levels. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled to see if this device will come out in the United States.

Source: LG via Android Authority