LG’s new gram laptops are now available in the US along with a 16-inch portable monitor

LG has announced that the new gram laptops for 2022, featuring Intel’s 12th-generation processors, are now available in the United States. The new laptops available today include the LG gram 14, 15, 16, and 17, along with the gram 14 2-in-1 and gram 16 2-in-1. Also available today is the new LG gram +View, an external portable monitor meant to pair up with the new laptops.

The new laptops are powered by Intel’s 12th-generation processors, specifically from the P series, with a 28W TDP. You can go up to an Intel Core i7-1260P, which has 12 cores and 16 threads, plus integrated Iris Xe graphics. Oddly enough, it doesn’t look like LG is offering the ability to get a discrete GPU inside these laptops in the United States, so you won’t be able to use these as your gaming rig. The new models come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM at 5200MHz, and they have two SSD slots for storage.

The LG gram 14, 16, and 17 all have 16:10 displays, including their 2-in-1 versions. In the gram 17, 16, and 16 2-in-1, they come in WQXGA resolution, or 2560 x 1600. The gram 14 and gram 14 2-in-1 come in WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution. The LG gram 15 still has a 15.6-inch 16:9 display, and it’s a Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel. This is the most unchanged laptop of the bunch: The chassis is still the same we’ve been seeing for a while, and the company just refreshes it with new internals. The 2-in-1 models also support touch and pen input using the included LG Stylus Pen.

All the laptops do come with a new Full HD webcam complete with an IR sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition. Previous models relied on a fingerprint reader and had 720p webcams, so this is a big upgrade.

In terms of software, all the laptops come with Glance by Mirametrix, an app that locks your PC when you walk away from it, or blurs your screen when someone is looking over your shoulder. It can also move your mouse to the monitor you’re looking at, so you can more easily move between monitors.

As mentioned above, LG also launched the gram +View today, a 16-inch portable monitor that’s a perfect companion for the gram 16 laptop. It’s the same size and it has the same 16:10 aspect ratio, plus the same resolution, giving you the ideal dual-monitor setup on the go.

The LG gram 14 starts at $1,249, the gram 15 starts at $1,199, the gram 16 starts at $1,399, and the gram 17 starts at $1,599. If you want one of the convertibles, the LG gram 14 2-in-1 starts at $1,299m and the gram 16 2-in-1 starts at $1,499. Meanwhile, the LG gram +View costs $349.99. You can check out the devices below:

LG gram (2022) The 2022 LG gram lineup includes six laptops in different sizes, including two convertibles. They're all powered by 12th-generation Intel P-series processors.