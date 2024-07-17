LG Gram 14 (2023) $1200 $1700 Save $500 The LG Gram 14 (2023) is a stylish, compact Windows ultrabook based on the Intel Evo platform. Even though it's slim, it has a huge 72Wh battery that helps it stand out from a sea of ultraportables. $1200 at Amazon

Shopping events like Prime Day are great times to find deals on larger electronic purchases, such as laptops or TVs. It's often when manufacturers heavily slash prices on last year's tech and that means you can find a real bargain. With only incremental changes in laptops year-on-year, the LG Gram 14 (2023) is still a great productivity machine while on the go. Usually priced at $1,700, this slim and sleek ultraportable is down to a more affordable $1,200. That's almost a third of one of the nicest-looking laptops you can get, and it won't stay at this price for long.

What's great about the LG Gram 14 (2023)?

The slimmed-down price tag of this laptop is fitting since some of the best lightweight laptops come from the LG Gram branding. This model has a 14-inch WUXGA 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate IPS display with a non-reflective coating, so you won't be troubled by annoying reflections while working. With a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it'll easily handle your workload.

This particular model also has 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, plenty to stuff with the largest spreadsheets or presentations, and 1TB of speedy NVMe Gen 4 SSD storage; it'll open those files as quickly as you can click. The super slim laptop weighs only 2.2 pounds, and yet still has a huge 72Wh battery inside. And the ultra-compact charging adapter is no bigger than a phone charger, while managing to charge the laptop quickly.

This is a massive discount on a super slim laptop, and is only available for a limited time while Prime Day is ongoing. If you've been looking for a deal on an easily portable laptop, and thought LG would be on the high side of your budget, this is the time to strike. The discount is only there until Prime Day ends on the 17th.