LG Gram laptops have always been excellent, but after years of having basically the same design and similar specs, the company finally tried to shake things up in 2023 with the SuperSlim and Style models. I'd argue those didn't quite do what they should have. The SuperSlim was, in fact, very thin, but it had a 15.6-inch 16:9 Full HD display at an exorbitant price. Meanwhile, the Gram Style could have been nearly perfect, but its terrible cooling made it hard to recommend as a premium product.

So for 2024, the company decided to go back to the drawing board with the Gram Pro, which essentially replaces the Gram Style. It has a thinner design, but a more conventional one, with more ports and a more subdued look, while keeping the top-notch specs and display. I checked it out at CES 2024 and I was ecstatic to do so, as it seemed like LG had finally nailed a premium laptop. I was more excited about the 2-in-1 model, but for review, I got the clamshell version.

And sadly, it seems like my hope may have been misplaced. While the LG Gram Pro looks sleek and feels more premium than its predecessors, it once again misses the mark in terms of performance.

About this review: LG sent me the 16-inch Gram Pro with Nvidia graphics for this review. The company had no input in its contents.

LG Gram Pro Stunning display Performance is lackluster, though 7 / 10 $1900 $2100 Save $200 The LG Gram Pro is a sleek 16-inch laptop with a stunning OLED display and high-end specs. It delivers when it comes to battery lifew and general day-to-day use, but it struggles with more demanding workloads like photo editing, making it hard to recommend for the price. Pros Large 16-inch OLED panel looks fantastic

Refined, sleek design

Plenty of ports

Great battery life Cons Performance struggles under load

Keyboard isn't the most comfortable $2000 at Best Buy (17-inch) $1500 at Amazon $1900 at LG

Pricing and availability

LG announced the Gram Pro lineup ahead of CES 2024, and it became available to buy a few months later. You can find it on multiple retailers, as well as directly from LG itself.

The laptop starts at $1,700 officially, though you can currently find the base model for $1,500. The configuration I was sent is a very high-end one, with the OLED display and optional Nvidia graphics, and that costs $2,400 outside of any sales.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Integrated: Intel Arc graphics; Discrete (optional): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop Display type IPS or OLED, 144Hz (IPS) or 120Hz (OLED), up to 100% DCI-P3 Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch or 17-inch, up to 2880x1800 (16:10 aspect ratio) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB (2x 1TB) Battery Up to 90Wh Charge speed 65W charger Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 1080p + IR Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Yes, Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Yes, Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 16-inch: Starting at 14.08x9.9x0.48-0.5 inches ; 17-inch: 14.9x10.4x0.5-0.51 inches Weight 16-inch: Starting at 2.64lbs; 17-inch: Starting at 2.86lbs Speakers 2x3W speakers Colors Black Pen compatibility No Price Starting at $1,700

Design

The sleekest, most premium Gram yet

Close

LG Gram laptops have always been great in many ways, but the design hasn't necessarily been one of them. While the laptops have always been very light, they looked fairly bland, especially in the gray colorway you'd find most of them in. The LG Gram Pro is the second entry that tries to change this, and I think it succeeds for the most part. While it's still made of magnesium, which is prone to feeling less premium than aluminum, the Gram Pro has a much more refined feel compared to the standard Gram models.

Unlike some other models I've tested, it doesn't feel particularly flimsy, and the surface of the laptop also feels smoother and slightly more reflective, so it feels a bit more premium overall. I still sometimes hear a little noise when I lift my hands from the wrist rest, so the chassis does flex a bit, but this is one of the better built Gram models yet.

The Gram Pro has a much more refined feel compared to the standard Gram models

It's not the lightest unit I've reviewed, though it's far from heavy for a 16-inch laptop. Since I got the version with discrete Nvidia graphics, the weight goes up to 2.84 pounds, which is still one of the lightest laptops you can get at this size. Personally, for my usage, I'd have taken the lighter model without discrete graphics, but just like previous models, picking up the Gram Pro still feels magical with how light it is.

Ports haven't been sacrificed

Close

The LG Gram Pro is thinner than most of the company's previous models, which is something LG has also done with the Gram SuperSlim. But while the SuperSlim came with big sacrifices in terms of ports, being limited to just USB Type-C connections. The LG Gram Pro makes no such sacrifices. In fact, it has even more ports than the LG Gram Style, which was noticeably thicker.

On the left side, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports along with HDMI. Meanwhile, the right side has two USB Type-A ports (at 10Gbps speeds) and a headphone jack. In an era where many premium laptops force yo u to buy docking stations if you want a decent port selection, it's always nice to see someone a product that feels more complete.

Display and webcam

OLED continues to be amazing