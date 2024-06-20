LG's lineup of Gram laptops was once the go-to recommendation for people who wanted a thin-and-light computer. In the years since, a lot has changed. Laptops have gotten thinner and more performant across the board, and Gram has lost a bit of its uniqueness. LG wants to reclaim its hold over the thin-and-light laptop with the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1, a convertible laptop that still feels impossibly tiny. Compared to most 16-inch laptops, the Gram Pro 2-in-1 wins the portability battle every time.

After a few weeks of using the Gram Pro 2-in-1, it feels like the same story. This is still the laptop I'd want to carry daily if size was my only concern. Somehow, it manages to feel sleeker and lighter than even laptops that are thinner than the Gram Pro 2-in-1 on paper. There's also a gorgeous touchscreen OLED display that offers great color accuracy. However, the performance compromises here might be too much to accept. The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H in the Gram Pro 2-in-1 performs worse than in other laptops with the same chip, sometimes by a wide margin. There are also issues that cause the laptop to run very hot. Put it all together, and unless you really need portability above all else, the Gram Pro 2-in-1 is a tough sell.

The thin form factor makes using the touchscreen more comfortable

The keyboard is still nice to type on despite the laptop's size constraints Cons The giant bezel below the display will bother some (though it gives you a place to hold it in tablet mode)

Performance will be worse than other Core Ultra 7 155H laptops

Price, specs, and availability

LG previewed the new Gram Pro 2-in-1 at CES 2024, and it became available for purchase a few months later. It's now available from various retailers, including directly from LG and from B&H Photo. One model starts at $1,500 and includes the Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. However, our review unit costs $2,100, and includes 32GB of RAM as well as 2TB of SSD storage. That's split between two SSDs, though. You can only get the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 in a black finish.

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Intel Arc Graphics Display type WQXGA+ OLED Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch, 2880 x 1800 RAM 32GB Storage 2TB Battery 77 Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5mm Operating System Windows 11 Home Wi-Fi connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor 2-in-1 Dimensions 14.1" x 10.0" x 0.49 ~ 0.51" Weight 3.08 lbs Speakers Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) Colors Black Pen compatibility Pen included Price $2,100 (as configured) Expand

Design and ports

The pinnacle of portability, with one key flaw

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 is designed exactly how a convertible should be. It's sleek, extremely thin, and barely weighs anything. This laptop weighs just over three pounds, which is actually more than my M2 MacBook Air. However, due to the 16-inch size and excellent weight distribution, it feels lighter. If you compare it to laptops in its size class, like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it isn't even a competition. The Gram Pro 2-in-1 is about half a pound lighter.

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 (middle) compared to the iPad Pro M4 with Magic Keyboard (left) and M2 MacBook Air (right).

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 also has a subtle design language, with an all-black plastic finish and the only branding being the "gram" wordmark on the lid.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ However, this finish is arguably the laptop's biggest design flaw. It scuffs super easily — just keeping the Gram Pro 2-in-1 in the same compartment as my iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard case left tons of marks on the laptop. Dust, dirt, and anything else you can think of will mark up the Gram Pro 2-in-1. These marks will wipe off with a microfiber cloth and some cleaning solution easily, but it's impossible to keep clean day-to-day.

If you compare it to laptops in its size class, like the 16-inch Macbook Pro, it isn't even a competition.

For a thin-and-light laptop, the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 has a solid selection of ports. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and thankfully, these two USB-C ports are both rated for the same spec. That'll certainly help eliminate confusion. There's also an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. My only gripe is that both USB-C ports are on the left side, so you can't charge the laptop from the right.

Keyboard and touchpad

Very solid, at least by thin-and-light standards

In a thin-and-light laptop like the Gram Pro 2-in-1, one area that is sure to be limited by size constraints is the keyboard and touchpad. If you're not used to low-travel keyboards, you may not like the one on the Gram Pro 2-in-1. However, as someone that spends most of my time typing on low-profile laptop keyboards, I didn't mind the typing experience. This laptop doesn't have more travel than my daily-driver MacBook Air, but it offers more resistance. That has the effect of making the typing experience a bit more tactile than you'd typically expect in this form factor.

This laptop doesn't have more travel than my daily-driver MacBook Air, but it offers more resistance.

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 also sports a numpad, which some might care about. For those that don't, the inclusion of a numpad luckily doesn't inhibit the regular typing experience. You get a standard-size keyboard with a small offset numpad, and a touchpad that's centered on the main part of the keyboard. The touchpad is spacious, too. It's an overall solid keyboard and touchpad despite the size constraints of this form factor.

Display

The best part of this laptop — if you can forget about the bezels