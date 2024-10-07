Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days may start tomorrow, but the deals aren't waiting that long. If you're looking to buy a new laptop, LG has a couple of amazing offers for you right now, saving you as much as $500 on two of its best laptops, and bringing them to their lowest price ever.

Save $500 on the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1

LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 $1100 $1600 Save $500 The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 is a terrific convertible laptop with a 14-inch OLED display and a top-tier Intel processor. Thanks to this huge deal, it's down to its lowest price ever with a massive $500 discount. $1100 at Amazon

First off, you can save a whopping $500 on the flagship LG Gram Pro 2-in-1, which is a fantastic laptop just looking at the specs. This 16-inch laptop is packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor that delivers great performance for day-to-day tasks across the board. It's also packing a fantastic screen. This is a 16-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it's perfect for getting work done. It has Quad HD+ resolution and it covers up to 99% of DCI-P3, making for a great viewing experience, whether you're watching movies or working on color-sensitive projects in Photoshop.

And of course, what LG Gram laptops are really known for is their portability. Despite having a big 16-inch display, the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 is still a super portable machine, weighing just over three pounds and just about half an inch thick. This is a great work laptop that's easy to take anywhere but still gives you a big canvas for multitasking. Plus, it's a convertible laptop, so you can use it as a canvas for drawing and writing using the included pen.

We did note some performance issues with the laptop in our review, but it's still a very good machine, and when you consider it's so cheap right now, it really is the perfect time to grab it with this massive $500 discount.

The LG Gram 2-in-1 is also $500 off

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2024) $800 $1300 Save $500 The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 is a more affordable option, and with a $500 discount, it's down to its lowest price ever at just $800. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra processor and 16GB of RAM, so it's still a great experience, especially for its price. $800 at Amazon

The LG Gram Pro may be great, but $1,100 is still a big chunk of money. Thankfully, LG is also slashing the price of the standard LG Gram 14 2-in-1 by $500, which brings it even lower to just $800. It's still a convertible, so you get all that versatility but in a much more portable and affordable package.

You're also getting pretty good performance here, with a very capable Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring this laptop will last you a good few years. You can get a lot of mileage out of these specs. The 14-inch display comes in Full HD+ resolution, so it's also pretty sharp for this size.

And it's also a very portable laptop, coming in at 2.75 pounds of weight, making this a really great choice if you want something you can slip into a backpack and carry with you everywhere.

No matter which laptop you go for, you're getting two fantastic deals here, so it's just a matter of choosing which one fits your needs the most. You're saving $500 on either one, and you can't deny that's an amazing deal. As per usual, you do need an Amazon Prime membership to access the deal, so keep that in mind.