LG Gram Style Sleek design with top-notch resolution $1397 $1800 Save $403 LG Gram Style boasts an OLED display with great color reproduction and 3200x2000 resolution, making it a visual treat for multimedia enthusiasts. Whether you're seeking a laptop for professional tasks or everyday activities, LG Gram Style is tailored to meet your needs. The beautiful design is complimentary. Pros Better display resolution and OLED screen Great performance Improved pixel-per-inch ratio Cons Lacks HDMI Port $1397 at Amazon (16-inch, 16GB)

LG Gram 16 (2023) Sleek Design with Top-Notch Resolution $1400 $1700 Save $300 Equipped with an optional Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB GPU, delivering 5.5 TFLOPS of power, and featuring 32GB RAM, the Gram 16 provides an exceptional blend of gaming and productivity. The 90Wh battery will ensure you have a smooth experience with sufficient charging for enhanced working and better gaming experience. Pros Better support for gaming (optional) and demanding software Improved surround sound Solid performance Cons Lower display resolution Simple IPS LCD screen $1400 at Best Buy



Key Takeaways The LG Gram 16 is the winner in terms of price-to-performance ratio, with better battery support, higher storage space, and a dedicated optional GPU.

The LG Gram Style is a good choice for everyday usage, with its stunning OLED display and high resolution, making it ideal for watching movies and everyday work.

Both laptops offer impressive performance, but the LG Gram 16 stands out with its gaming capabilities thanks to the dedicated Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU.

With Dell, HP, and Apple dominating the market for laptops, no one expected LG to show up and survive. Surprisingly, LG not only survived the market, but continued the path to innovation making some of the best laptops we see today. The LG Gram Style and LG Gram 16 are two of the best lightweight laptops out there and deciding between either is not a simple decision, especially with that huge price tag for both. As a matter of fact, the competition is tough as the two have immersive displays, outstanding mechanical configuration, and exceptional build-quality. Let’s begin a detailed comparison of LG Gram Style vs Gram 16 to determine which laptop is best suited for your requirements.

Pricing and availability

Both the LG Gram Style and LG Gram 16 are available on LG’s official website, Amazon, and a few other sources as well. For the LG Gram Style, the two variants offered are: 16GB/1TB SSD and 32GB/2TB SSD. The initial price of the two was $1,799 and $1,999, respectively.

Currently, LG offers a discount on both models. The 16GB now costs $1,399 while the 32GB variant costs $1,699. Both models have the exact same specifications including 3K 3200x2000 resolution and 13th Gen Intel Core Processor i7.

As for the LG Gram 16, there are 2 variants including 16GB RAM and 32GB RAM support. The 16GB variant offers surface level features while the 32GB variant comes with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB GPU. Although both of them were launched at higher prices, LG has reduced the prices for both variants now. The 16GB variant costs $1,699 currently while the 32GB variant costs $1,999.



LG Gram 16 (2023) LG Gram Style Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Nvidia RTX3050 4GB (Optional) Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Battery 90Wh Li-Ion 14-inch: 72Wh, 16-inch: 80Wh Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 16-Inch IPS, 2560x1600, 144Hz (VRR) 14-inch OLED, 2880x1800, 90Hz; 16-inch OLED, 3200x2000, 120Hz Camera 1080p Webcam with IR & Dual Mic + Face recognition) 1080p webcam with IR Speakers Stereo 1.5W x 2 or HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2 Smart Amp - Max 5W (Optional with another variatn) 14-inch: 2x 2W speakers; 16-inch 2x 3W speakers Color Black, Gray White , Black Network Intel Wi-Fi-AX211, Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimension 13.98 x 9.54 x 0.66 inches 12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches (14-inch); 14 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches (16-inch) Weight 2.86 pounds 14-inch: 2.2 pounds; 16-inch: 2.76 pounds Model Gram 16 Gram Style Power 65W power adapter 65W power adapter Price Starting at $1699 Starting at $1799 Ports 2x USB 3.2, 2x USB 4.0, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader

Performance and battery: The Gram 16’s high-end GPU takes the lead

When you're investing upwards of a thousand bucks on a laptop, the foremost expectation is undoubtedly top-tier performance. The LG Gram Style and Gram 16 give fairly tough competition to one another when it comes to performance.

The LG Gram 16 and Gram Style are equipped with Intel's 13th Gen i7 processor and are available in both 16GB and 32GB configurations. Both systems have twelve cores with a configuration of four performance and eight efficiency cores.

As for the storage, The LG Gram Style 16 comes with a 1TB SSD across all configurations, while the LG Gram 16 offers a 1TB SSD for the 16GB version and a more spacious 2TB SSD for the 32GB version.

LG Gram Style (2023)

The GPU is where the real difference comes in. The LG Gram Style features an Intel Iris Xe Graphics for all variants. This is a basic GPU and is fine if you aren't planning to use any heavy programs or play AAA titles at high resolutions. However, it's important to note that you can't expect great gaming performance from the Gram Style due to a significant issue of thermal throttling, leading to a severe performance bottleneck.

Talking about gaming performance, things are better on the side of the LG Gram 16 as it steps up the game by offering exclusive graphics card configuration. While the 16GB model comes with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics, the 32GB variant is loaded with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 3050 4GB GPU. This means you can actually play some games on this PC.

The battery performance of a laptop really depends on how well you use it as well as the type of display your laptop has. At the heart of it all, the LG Gram 16 boasts a robust 80Wh battery in the 16GB variant. For the 32GB variant, you’ll have a 90Wh Li-on battery to support the higher power consumption of the GPU. The LG Gram Style comes with an 80Wh battery for all variants. As for the connectivity, both systems feature Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

LG Gram Style (2023)

As claimed by LG, the LG Gram Style lasts 11.5 hours on regular usage or it can support a video playback of 12.5 hours. In contrast, the LG Gram 16 lasts 13.5 hours on regular usage or 20 hours of video playback for 16GB Variant. For the 32GB variant, the battery is bigger, and offers better juice with 14 hours of regular usage (as claimed by LG) or 22.5 hours of video playback.

However, these numbers are all very optimistic and you won't really see them in real-life tests. We reviewed the LG Gram Style and got approximately 6 hours of juice on a balanced power plan. Even the video playback at 50% brightness and 50% volume led to 8 hours and 35 minutes of use. Realistically, you can expect somewhere between 6-7 hours on LG Gram Style and a little over 7 hours for the LG Gram 16. Not to forget, your usage highly influences these values.

Design: the battle of sleek versus refined

The design of LG Gram Style and the Gram 16 is significantly different looks-wise. While the LG Gram Style has a more sleek look, the Gram 16 has a simpler, more functional look to it.

Each laptop features two USB4 Type-C Ports with Thunderbolt 4 support. You will also get a slot for a 3.5mm audio jack and an SD card reader. However, here is when the LG Gram 16 takes the lead as it incorporates one HDMI 2.0 port as well. Moreover, it also carries two USB-A 3.2 ports as compared to one offered in LG Gram Style.

LG Gram 16 (2023)

As for the weight and dimensions, there is a slight difference between the two. The LG Gram Style weighs 1.23 kg (2.71 pounds) while the Gram 16 weighs 1.29 kg (2.84 pounds). In terms of weight and dimensions, both are some of the best lightweight laptops, but the minor variations do slightly favor the LG Gram 16, which offers a slightly larger display and maintains a similar level of portability.

In terms of dimensions, there are minor variations. The LG Gram Style comes in at 0.63 inches thickness (when closed). On the other hand, the Gram 16 is slightly thicker at 0.66 inches, about 0.03 inches higher than Gram Style. On that note, the Gram Style becomes marginally better.

LG Gram Style (2023)

In terms of color, the LG Gram Style comes in White and Black while the LG Gram 16 is offered in Black and Gray. In a nutshell, both of the laptops display excellence and their slightly unique flairs when it comes to the design.

Display and audio: The Gram Style’s OLED is far better

Displays serve as the vibrant windows to our digital world and are one of the key aspects considered when purchasing a laptop. LG has focused extensively on both displays but the LG Gram Style still takes the lead.

The LG Gram Style has an OLED Display with a 3200x2000 resolution but the Gram 16 lags behind with an IPS LCD and a resolution of 2560x1600. Both systems deliver visuals that are nothing short of impressive, making every image and video come to life with remarkable clarity and detail. However, the lower resolution assists in a lower battery consumption.

One plus point for the Gram Style is its brightness, as it offers brightness on SDR at 400 nits and 500 nits in HDR mode. The Gram 16 isn’t bad either as it also promises up to 400 nits of peak brightness if you get the models with a discrete GPU, while the models with Intel Iris Xe graphics only go up to 350 nits.

LG Gram Style (2023)

Additionally, the LG Gram Style also comes with more pixels per inch (PPI). While the LG Gram Style offers 236 PPI, the Gram 16 only hits 189 PPI. It's a staggering 25% improvement in the LG Gram Style. So, if Netflix is your favorite hobby, the LG Gram Style will definitely suit you much better. However, the LG Gram 16 with discrete graphics offers a display with a variable refresh rate up to 144Hz, while the LG Gram Style has a constant at (120Hz). The standard Gram 16 with Intel Iris Xe has a 60Hz panel.

As for the webcam and speakers, both laptops have a FHD IR Webcam with dual microphones. The LG Gram Style 16GB comes with two 3W stereo speakers. On the other hand, LG offers two 2W speakers in the 16GB model of Gram 16. The 32GB version has two 3W stereo speakers supporting HD Audio with Dolby Atmos.

Pictured LG Gram 17 (Looks identical to LG Gram 16)

Both laptops have side bezels of 5.3 mm which really narrows down the difference when comparing the screens. It's worth noting that the Gram 16 features a non-glare matte coating on its display but the LG Gram Style does not. Instead, it comes with a “low-reflective” display. Well, this isn’t really a “good or bad” feature, rather it largely depends on individual preferences.

LG Gram Style vs Gram 16: Which should you buy?

The LG Gram 16 is a winner for this competition, although the competition does not fall far behind. With an improved battery support, higher storage space, better RAM, and a dedicated optional GPU, it really knocks over the opponent in terms of price-to-performance ratio. It can be a great choice for someone specifically looking for a gaming and no-nonsense laptop. With additional features like surround sound, and support for external devices, it really becomes the ideal choice with minimal hassle to the users. Overall, this laptop series stands apart for its outstanding performance, quality, and advanced tech.

LG Gram 16 (2023) High configuration machine with substantial power $1300 $1700 Save $400 Featuring a dedicated Nvidia RTX3050 4GB GPU and an impressive 5.5 TFLOPS, it’s quite close to a top-tier performance. If you're in pursuit of a beginner gaming machine that doesn't compromise, LG Gram 16 is your undeniable choice. $1400 at Best Buy $1379 at Amazon $1300 at LG

On the other hand, the LG Gram Style isn't a bad choice either. The higher resolution is one of the most significant aspects many users consider when purchasing a laptop. If your main usage is watching movies, or using it for everyday work, there’s really no need to buy a high-end gaming laptop. As a result, the LG Gram Style can be your perfect companion. And best of all, it really has an exceptional design, particularly in the white color.