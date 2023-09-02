LG Gram Style Gorgeous option The LG Gram Style is a gorgeous-looking laptop that's lightweight and easy to bring with you anywhere. It features a 13th-generation Intel processor that helps you tackle multiple tasks efficiently. The OLED display makes visuals pop. Pros Beautiful OLED display Offered in two sizes Lightweight Cons Poor thermals leads to diminished performance Battery life is poor $1500 at LG (14-inch, 16GB)

When you're using a laptop for work, you want one that you're able to pick up and move around with. You also want one that's going to be able to handle your tasks efficiently and be easy to look at. The best laptops out there are ones that check a lot of boxes for what you need them for and, when you're looking for a laptop you can use either at home or on the go, it's vital to have one that you feel comfortable with. Two laptops to consider are the LG Gram Style from this year or this year's HP Spectre x360. Both are great laptops that offer terrific capabilities. But which one could be right for you? Let's compare them and help you decide.

LG Gram Style vs. HP Spectre x360: Price, specs & availability

Currently, the LG Gram Style is available on a wide range of websites, including Amazon, Best Buy, and the LG website. There are two versions of the LG Gram Style: one that's 14-inch and one that's 16-inch. For the comparison with the HP Spectre x360, we are going to be focusing on the 14-inch, as we are talking about the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch option (it also has a 16-inch version). It starts at around $1,500.

The Spectre also costs around that much, starting at $1,400, but there's a huge sale at HP right now that has it starting at just $900. It's also available at major retailers, as you can also get it for $950 at Best Buy on sale right now. The OLED version of the laptop also has a huge discount at Best Buy, down to $1,250 from $1,750.



LG Gram Style HP Spectre x360 (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i7-1360P 14-inch: 13th-generation Core i7-1355U/16-inch: 13th-generation Core i7-1360P, Core i7-13700H GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics 14-inch: Iris Xe/ 16-inch: Intel Arc A370M Storage Up to 2TB 14-inch: 1TB/16-inch: up to 2TB Battery 14-inch: 72Wh, 16-inch: 80Wh 14-inch: 66Wh/ 16-inch: 83Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch OLED, 2880x1800, 90Hz; 16-inch OLED, 3200x2000, 120Hz 14-inch: 1920 x 1280 resolution/ 16-inch: 3072x1920 IPS, 3840 x 2400 OLED Camera 1080p webcam with IR 5MP IR Speakers 14-inch: 2x 2W speakers; 16-inch 2x 3W speakers Quad speakers by B&O Color White , Black 14-inch: Nocturne blue/ 16-inch: black Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader 14-inch: 1x USB-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x headphone jack/ 16-inch: 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x Smart pin, 1x headphone jack Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fe 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimension 12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches (14-inch); 14 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches (16-inch) 14-inch: 14.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches/ 16-inch: 14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Weight 14-inch: 2.2 pounds; 16-inch: 2.76 pounds 14-inch:/3.04 pounds/ 16-inch: 4.74 pounds

LG Gram Style vs. HP Spectre x360: Design

In terms of design, the LG Gram Style is one of the prettiest laptops you're going to find. It is sleek, stylish, and has a beautiful display that we'll cover later. The laptop has a beautiful shade of white known as Dynamic White that really pops. The smooth glass surface on the outside opens up to a single piece of glass on the inside that covers the touchpad. It has light strips on the side of the touchpad, so you know where it is. But, because of the seamless design, you aren't actually able to click it, so it might take you a bit to adjust.

If you're looking at the HP Spectre x360, it is similar to the 2022 model in terms of color. It comes in Natural silver, Nocturne blue, and Nightfall black. It has precision touchpad support and, being a 2-in-1 laptop, it comes with an HP rechargeable tilt pen. The versatility of the 2-in-1 laptop seamlessly switches from laptop to tablet mode. It's also a very sharp laptop comparatively, but the touchpad and keyboard don't blend together the way the Gram Style's do.

If you're looking for some of the best lightweight laptops, you've found two of the best. The Gram Style weighs only 2.2 pounds, mostly because it's made with a lot of glass. But because of that, you have to make sure that you're careful when you're handling it. It isn't the most durable laptop you'll find. The Spectre x360 is just slightly over 3 pounds, so it doesn't weigh a lot itself (although the larger model isn't as portable). It's made from aluminum and plastic, so it's a bit more rugged than the Style.

For ports and connectivity, you're getting two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack on the LG Gram Style and the HP Spectre x360. Both offer Intel Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Bluetooth. But the Spectre x360 offers Bluetooth 5.3 while the Gram Style offers 5.1. It's just a more stable update that allows for features like more consistent transfer speeds and faster connections. It should also be noted that the Spectre x360 features quad Bang & Olufsen speakers while the Gram Style only has two stereo speakers, so audio will be better with the 2-in-1

Display

LG Gram Style (2023)

As we said, this LG Gram Style is gorgeous to look at. The display is a significant draw, but so is the OLED display, which boasts a 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution with a refresh rate of 90Hz. If you want to get an even more impressive display, the 16-inch has a 3.2K panel (3200x2000) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It delivers sharp and clear visuals that make working so much easier. It also offers 400 nits of brightness, which should be plenty bright indoors.

The Spectre x360 has a tall 13.5-inch multitouch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio (1920x1280), and it offers 400 nits of brightness. The solid aspect ratio gives you added height, so you'll enjoy more screen to look at. You can upgrade to one with 1,000 nits of brightness and the same resolution, or you can go even bigger and grab one with a 3.2K OLED panel that boasts 400 nits of brightness. Unfortunately, you'll only get a 60Hz refresh rate, so animations won't look as smooth.

For webcams, the Spectre x360 has a 5MP IR camera, which is one of the top options you can get in any laptop today. It has shutter capabilities and temporal noise reduction, so the mics will understand when something behind you is making noise and lower the surrounding sound. This makes it great for video calls for work, allowing your picture to come in clearly for the people on the other end. The Gram Style gives you an FHD IR 1080p webcam, which will be fine for most occasions but won't be as great in low light. Both offer the Windows Hello facial recognition feature, giving you added security.

Performance

Spectre x360 16

The LG Gram Style has one option for a processor, but it is a good one. You'll get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads. P-series processors are meant for heavier work and can handle more tasks efficiently and still perform at the speeds you want. The i7-1360P can boost up to 5GHz, and it features integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. For surfing the web and doing minimal tasks, the processor holds up just fine. But upon adding in external monitors or drives, and asking the processor to do more, the computer slows down. That's because the laptop gets very hot, as the thermal cooling is poor. So even though it has a strong, 13th-generation processor, it fails when you're asking a lot from it.

The HP Spectre x360 offers multiple configurations when it comes to CPUs. The big change from last year's model is the updated processors: 13th-generation U-series processors. The base model offers an Intel i5-1335U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads. You can upgrade to an Intel i7-1355U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, depending on how much memory you get. The U-series processors are generally more power-efficient, but they slow down when they are forced to handle heavier work or gaming. The thermals for the 2022 model were updated, and HP kept those here, as they feature dual fans that promote quicker cooling.

For memory and storage, the base model of the LG Gram Style starts with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but it can go up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. You'll get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in the HP Spectre x360 base model, but you can upgrade to 32GB and 2TB of storage.

The Gram Style runs on Windows 11 Home, and the Spectre x360 offers that, as well as Windows 11 Pro as a configuration for the operating system.

Battery Life

All the plusses of the LG Gram Style, the display, the P-series processor, and the refresh rate, do hurt the battery life a bit. The 72Wh battery stands up well enough, but if you're looking for all-day battery life, you probably won't find it here. We found that you'll get about four to four and a half hours, depending on your brightness of choice and usage, on a single charge.

The HP Spectre x360 has a 66Wh battery, but with the less power-hungry processor, it lasts a bit longer. It also doesn't have the OLED display, which eats up the battery. Last year's model, with the 12th-generation Intel U-series CPU, got around 6+ hours on a single charge. We expect around the same for this one.

LG Gram Style vs. HP Spectre x360: Which is right for you?

Both of these laptops offer a ton in terms of quality machines that boast 13th-generation Intel processors. The LG Gram Style is a beautiful laptop to look at, and the OLED display is stunning. The HP Spectre x360 is customizable, a 2-in-1 laptop that's versatile, and has a 5MP webcam. For overall purposes, the HP Spectre x360 is our pick. While the processor may not be as great as the LG Gram Style's, and the default display is lackluster, the thermals are better, so it doesn't slow down as much. It also has solid battery life, can be upgraded up to 2TB of storage, and you can choose to upgrade to an OLED display.

The LG Gram Style delivers fantastic resolution and a superb refresh rate. It's awesome to stream shows or movies on, and it is incredibly lightweight. If you're looking for a laptop to carry with you all the time that you can use for presentations, it's a smart choice.