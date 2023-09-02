Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Flexible functionality The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a premium convertible laptop that delivers better performance, portability, and picture than almost any laptop in its price range. From its rounded edges to its soundbar hinge down the middle, every detail is polished. Pros Gorgeous OLED display Snappy Core i7-1360P CPU 2-in-1 form factor with Precision Pen 2 included Cons No internal storage for Precision Pen 2 No dedicated GPU Plain color options $1400 at Lenovo

The LG Gram Style and Lenovo Yoga 9i are, each in their own respects, two of the most notable laptop releases of 2023. But while either laptop would be an excellent choice for someone in search of a sleek and powerful notebook for productive or creative use, they each bring a different feature set to the table. The LG Gram Style is a workhorse business laptop that makes a statement, while the Lenovo Yoga 9i lends itself to flexible use with its convertible form factor. So which of these laptops is best for your needs? We've gone hands-on with both the LG Gram Style and the Lenovo Yoga 9i in order to answer that very question.

LG Gram Style vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Price, specs & availability

Being both 2023 releases, the LG Gram Style and the Lenovo Yoga 9i sit toward the high end of the laptop price spectrum. Since both of these laptops were recently released, they are readily available through their original manufacturers and select third-party websites like Amazon and Best Buy. At the time of writing, the LG Gram Style is available at quite a few more third-party retailers.

The Lenovo Yogi 9i (2023) line has three different prebuilt configurations. The version that ships with a 1TB SSD and a WQUXGA (3840x2400) OLED display has a $1,650 MSRP. The one with a 1TB SSD and a 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED display starts at $1,800, and the base version that ships with a 512GB SSD and a 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED display costs $1,400. Lenovo does have regular sales on its website, though, so you can commonly find one of these models on sale.

The LG Gram Style line has two 14-inch models. The version with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD has an MSRP of $1,800. The version with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD has an MSRP of $1,500. The LG Gram Style line also has two 16-inch models, both of which have a slightly better display. One has 32GB of RAM and has an MSRP of $2,000, while the other has 16GB of RAM and has an MSRP of $1,800.

For the sake of a clearer comparison, we've focused on comparing the 14-inch versions of each laptop, but the 16-inch version earns some mentions where relevant.



LG Gram Style Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core i7-1360P 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Storage Up to 2TB Up to 1TB SSD Battery 14-inch: 72Wh, 16-inch: 80Wh 75Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch OLED, 2880x1800, 90Hz; 16-inch OLED, 3200x2000, 120Hz 14-inch, 16:10, up to 4K OLED (3840 x 2400) Camera 1080p webcam with IR Full HD 1080p + IR camera Speakers 14-inch: 2x 2W speakers; 16-inch 2x 3W speakers 2 x 3W woofers (on the side), 2 x 2W tweeters (on hinge) Color White , Black Storm Grey, Oatmeal Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack Dimension 12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches (14-inch); 14 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches (16-inch) 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches (318 x 230 x 15.25 mm) Weight 14-inch: 2.2 pounds; 16-inch: 2.76 pounds Starting at 3.09 pounds (1.4 kg) Price Starting at $1799 Starting at $1,399

Design

While both laptops offer some attractive features, the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) ultimately beats out the LG Gram Style in terms of design. This is largely because of the added functionality it offers as a 2-in-1 convertible laptop. Being able to fold the keyboard back behind the touchscreen display is a handy feature for creative work, especially when you incorporate the included Precision Pen 2. The Bowers & Wilkins soundbar hinge down the middle is a nice touch as well. The Yoga 9i still has a nice rounded form factor that comes in either Storm Grey or Oatmeal colorways.

Meanwhile, the LG Gram Style has a fairly traditional clamshell design, but it stands out due to its vibrant and futuristic appearance, which only makes sense considering that Style is in its name. Its Dynamic White colorway has a beautiful iridescent effect and looks high-tech when paired with the glass finish. The inside of the laptop is just as attractive, too, with a sleek glass wrist rest and accent lights around the haptic touchpad area.

As for portability, both belong in the ultra-lightweight class, so it is more or less a tie. The Yoga 9i measures 12.5 x 9.1 x 0.6 inches and weighs as little as 3.1 pounds. The 14-inch LG Gram Style measures about 12.3 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and weighs 2.2 pounds. The LG Gram Style is nearly a pound lighter, but both laptops are still great options for users on the go.

The port selection for both of these laptops is also largely a stalemate. The Yoga 9i has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C port, one USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Gram Style has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. With the Yoga 9i, you get one more USB-C port, while with the Gram Style, you get a built-in microSD card reader. This is a notable difference, but it doesn't really tip the scale when stacked up against the other aspects of these laptops' designs.

At the end of the day, all the small details that the LG Gram Style gets right still don't amount to the added versatility that the Lenovo Yoga 9i offers with its convertible design. Even though each of these machines finds a way to raise the bar for other laptops of its form factor, there is still a clear winner in the design category.

Display

LG Gram Style (2023)

Each of these laptops touts a high-end OLED display, but which screen reigns supreme? The short answer is that it's a tie, but the reason why is more complicated. The LG Gram Style comes with either a 14-inch 2.8K (2880X1800) OLED display or a 16-inch 3K (3200x2000) OLED variant. The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) comes with one of two 14-inch OLED displays: a 2.8K (2880x1800) option and a WQUXGA (3840x2400) one.

All of these displays have comparable figures for pixel density, brightness, and DCI-P3 color space recreation, which means that they largely look the same. However, only the Yoga 9i's display has HDR500 support, which gives it an extra edge when watching high-dynamic range content. Likewise, both of the Gram Style displays have a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the 2.8K Yoga 9i screen only has a 90Hz refresh rate, and the WQUXGA version only has 60Hz. This gives the Gram Style the edge when it comes to watching content with lots of movement, like action movies or sports. 90Hz is still going to be solid for running apps.

One or the other may be a better choice, but only if you have a strong preference for either HDR or high-motion content. Aside from this small difference, either display is a sight to behold. Most would struggle to notice the difference between the two in a side-by-side visual comparison, so ultimately, you can't go wrong with either.

Performance

Considering that all versions of the LG Gram Style and the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) are all powered by the same 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor. This processor has 12 total cores (4 performance cores and 8 efficient cores) and 16 threads. Because both laptops use the same process, their performance should theoretically be comparable. However, the Yoga 9i handily outperformed the Gram Style during our independent testing due to the poor thermal design of the latter laptop.

Lenovo Yoga 9i (Intel Core i7-1360P) LG Gram Style 16 (Intel Core i7-1360P) PCMark 10 (AC/battery) 6,115 / -- 5,100 / 4,791 3DMark: Time Spy 1,748 1,240 Geekbench 6 (single/multi) 2,464 / 10,859 2,429 / 10,531 Cinebench R23 (single/multi) 1,810 / 7,869 1,541 / 5,859

The Gram Style ran quite hot during our benchmark tests, which caused the processor to be throttled due to too much heat. This is no fluke of our sample unit either, as many other reviewers have failed to recreate LG's official benchmark results. So, the numbers really speak for themselves here.

Both laptops have integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, which are capable of basic video editing and very light gaming but not intensive tasks. And in spite of slightly slower CPU benchmarks from the Gram Style, both laptops feel snappy and responsive to use. They are still both performance laptops, after all. However, users running CPU-intensive software will eventually notice the processor throttling on the Gram Style, so the win inevitably goes to the Yoga 9i.

Battery life

LG Gram Style (2023)

In terms of battery, the Lenovo Yoga 9i again holds a slight advantage, although both the 14-inch and 16-inch LG Gram Style also have respectably-sized batteries. The Gram Style has a 72Wh battery in its 14-inch model and an 80Wh battery in its 16-inch model. The Yoga 9i (2023) has a 75Wh battery in all options. On paper, you would assume the Yoga 9i to have a slightly longer battery life, and this was more or less confirmed by our testing.

When we tested the Yoga 9i, it lasted, on average, just short of six hours across different settings configurations. The lowest amount of use we got was 4 hours 40 minutes, and the highest was 6 hours 31 minutes. When we tested the 16-inch LG Gram Style, we also got close to six hours of battery life when on balanced. For best performance, we got between 4 hours 8 minutes and 4 hours 33 minutes. We weren't able to test the 14-inch version of the Gram Style, but given the figures presented, it is fair to expect it to have similar, if not better, battery performance compared to the 16-inch version, as its smaller display should require less power overall. That said, the Yoga 9i still barely wins out here.

LG Gram Style vs Lenovo Yoga 9i: Which is right for you?

The Yoga 9i has the upper edge in just about every meaningful category that there is to compare these two machines, and that makes Lenovo's flagship the clear winner here. It achieves higher CPU benchmarks than the Gram Style despite having the same processor, so it is best for productivity. And even though both laptops have a fantastic display, the Yoga 9i's is a touchscreen that can be used with an included stylus, so it wins out for creative use as well. Its battery life is marginally better, too, making it a solid option for users on the go as well. In the end, you simply can't go wrong with the Yoga 9i (2023).

Although the LG Gram Style lacks both the flexibility of the 2-in-1 form factor and the raw power of the Lenovo Yoga 9i, it's still a productivity machine that will turn heads for years to come with its stylish iridescent glass finish. The Gram Style's solid battery life and OLED display more than makeup for any shortcomings it has, especially if you value having a 16-inch display option. If it seems like we were extra harsh on the Gram Style, consider that any laptop is going to look lackluster when compared to what may be our favorite notebook of the year.