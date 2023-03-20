LG has announced that the Gram Style duo of laptops is now available to buy in the United States, with prices starting at $1,499.99 for the 14-inch model and $1,799.99 for the larger 16-inch version.

While that price may seem a bit on the high side, LG doesn't give you the option to make bad choices, which means ti only really offers top-tier configurations. In the case of the LG Gram Style 14-inch, the base price includes an Intel Core i7-1360P, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch model has similar specs, but of course with a larger display and 1TB of SSD storage. Both laptops are also available with 32GB of RAM, and for a limited time (through April 16), you can buy the 32GB versions for the price of the 16GB models if you want even more performance.

While these laptops are fast, what really helps the LG Gram Style stand out is its look. We checked it out at CES earlier this year, and this is a duo of laptops that looks absolutely stunning in its Dynamic White colorway. The laptop has a glass cover on the lid and keyboard base, with a beautiful color shift effect that changes with the light around it. What's more, LG is using a seamless trackpad that doesn't click and uses haptic feedback instead to simulate those clicks.

The display is also fantastic on both models, with it being an OLED display, a first for LG's laptops. The 14-inch model has 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800), while the 16-inch version goes up to 3200 x 2000 resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate for an extra smooth experience. Both also have a 1080p webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition. For ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, and a microSD card reader.

You can check out the LG Gram Style using the links below, both in their 16GB and 32GB versions. While LG mentions the discounts for the 32GB model in both sizes, it doesn't look like the 14-inch laptop has the discount applied at writing time, but hopefully that will be addressed quickly.