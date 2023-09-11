Source: LG LG Gram SuperSlim $1400 $1800 Save $400 The LG Gram SuperSlim is a beautiful, sleek, and powerful ultrabook that’s all about portability. It features a 15.6-inch OLED Display, the latest Intel 13th-gen processors, and an excellent battery life all packed in a lightweight body that’s barely over 2 pounds. Pros Wafer-thin design Great performance Excellent battery life Cons No 4K display option Limited connectivity $1400 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for the best 15-inch laptop out there, the Dell XPS 15 is a safe bet. It features Intel’s latest 13th-generation processor, RTX-40 series graphics cards, and a gorgeous OLED display. The XPS 15 is a top contender for the best laptops in 2023. However, if you care about portability above all else, the LG Gram SuperSlim (2023) isn’t a bad option either.

There are some major differences between the two, but the one thing in common is that they both have excellent OLED displays. They are also priced similarly. Which of the two is worth your money? That’s what this comparison will help you decide.

LG Gram SuperSlim (2023) vs. Dell XPS 15 (2023): Price, specs, and availability

The LG Gram SuperSlim is a 15.6-inch lightweight ultrabook. The base variant features an Intel Core i7-1360P, Iris Xe integrated Graphics, 16 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512 GB SSD. The specs remain the same for the higher configurations, but you can upgrade the memory and storage.

On the flip side, the Dell XPS 15 offers a lot of options when it comes to specs. The lowest-spec variant comes with an i7-13700H, an Intel Arc A370M GPU, 16 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512 GB SSD. Pricing for the base variant starts at $1300 — way cheaper than the LG Gram SuperSlim. You can get a better CPU, GPU, and display by paying more. Higher spec variants can cost up to $3800.

If we are comparing the cheapest variants of both laptops, the Dell XPS 15 definitely takes the win. It offers a slightly better CPU and a dedicated GPU at a considerably cheaper price tag. Then again, it is noticeably heavier and thicker than the Gram SuperSlim.



Dell XPS 15 (2023) LG Gram SuperSlim Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop 8GB GDDR6 Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD Up to 2TB SSD Battery 86Whr battery 60Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 15-inch 3.5K 3456x2160 resolution OLED touch, or FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution non-touch 15.6-inch OLED, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 100% DCI-P3 Camera 720P Windows Hello IR Webcam Full HD 1080p webcam with Windows Hello Speakers Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters 2x 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Color Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior Neptune Blue Memory 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5 Up to 32GB Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x Full-size SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 1x USB4 40Gbps, Network Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimension 13.57x9.06x0.71 inches 14x8.95x0.43-0.49 inches (355.6x227.33x10.92-12.45mm) Weight 4.21 pounds for FHD + model, 4.23 pounds for OLED model 2.18 pounds (0.99kg) Price Starts at $1,299 Starting at $1,700

Design: The LG Gram SuperSlim’s portability is hard to beat

While both the XPS 15 and LG Gram SuperSlim are 15-inch laptops, they could not be more different in terms of feel and finish. One is a productivity-focused powerhouse, while the other is more of a stealthy, understated ultrabook.

The Dell XPS 15 features a platinum silver exterior and a black interior adorned with carbon fiber. Its design definitely looks phenomenal and gives a premium feel. The carbon fiber finish is a bold choice, but it works perfectly with the aesthetics of the laptop. Previous models used to come in an arctic white colorway, too, but that option is gone this year.

Dell XPS 15 (2023)

On the other hand, the LG Gram SuperSlim features a magnesium-alloy chassis. The construction is better than your average plastic laptop, but the finish is definitely a downgrade compared to the XPS 15. Fortunately, LG’s Gram lineup has been proven to be more durable despite the lighter chassis.

This lighter material does give the Gram SuperSlim an advantage in terms of thickness and height. It’s only 0.43 inches thick and weighs 2.18 lbs. That’s a full two pounds lighter than the XPS 15, which weighs 4.2 lbs.

Sadly, for LG SuperSlim there aren't any color options, either. You only get a dark grey black finish which does look quite decent. But, it’s always good to have more color options. This ultra-slim notebook might have looked even better in a matte black or white finish.

LG Gram SuperSlim

Design-wise, it’s hard to choose between the two. The XPS 15 has better construction, more ports, and better colors. However, the LG Gram SuperSlim is a 15-inch laptop that’s as portable as most 13-inch laptops. It comes down to whether you prefer portability over construction and connectivity.

Display: The battle of the OLEDs

The display is one of the most important factors when buying a laptop, especially at this price. Both the XPS 15 and the SuperSlim have similarly sized OLED screens, but there are some major differences between the two.

The Dell XPS 15 offers two display options: a 1920x1200 IPS panel and a 3.5K OLED Display. The price difference between the two is $300. If you are going to buy the XPS 15, we recommend the OLED Display as it is leaps and bounds ahead of the FHD+ panel in terms of enjoyability. The OLED panel alson covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making this one of the best laptops for photo and video editing.

Dell XPS 15 (2023)

While the LG Gram SuperSlim also has a great OLED display, it does lose out in terms of sharpness and aspect ratio. It uses a more traditional 16:9 panel instead of the 16:10 that’s become standard for most laptops at this price. This also means that it has a resolution of 1920x1080, which is similar the FHD+ panel seen on the base variant of the XPS 15.

Even though the LG Gram SuperSlim covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the XPS 15 takes an easy win here. The 16:10 aspect ratio makes it better for productivity, and you’ll appreciate the higher resolution in the long run. Finally, the LG Gram SuperSlim doesn’t offer a 4K panel either.

Performance: Dedicated graphics give the XPS 15 the edge

If we are strictly talking about specs on paper, the Dell XPS 15 does have a lead over the LG Gram SuperSlim. Firstly, it has a slightly better CPU with more cores and a faster clock speed. Secondly, it comes with a dedicated GPU. The LG Gram SuperSlim only features integrated graphics.

The Dell XPS 15 has two processor options: the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900H. The performance difference between the two is not that big, But, the price difference is definitely massive — $500 to be exact. If you care about that marginally better performance, go with the Core i9 13900H. However, keep in mind that keeping thermals at bay will be more difficult than the Core i7 chip.

On the other hand, the LG Gram SuperSlim features a Core i7 i7-1360P. That’s the only option you get here, and it is noticeably slower than the Core i7-13700H as it has fewer cores and a slower clock speed. While it should be enough for most people, the XPS 15 is better suited to handle more demanding tasks.

LG Gram SuperSlim

Then again, the processor difference between the two isn’t that bad. If you only care about normal everyday tasks and some light photo/video editing, the LG Gram SuperSlim is well-equipped to handle it all. Unfortunately, performance becomes more of a losing battle for the SuperSlim when you talk about the GPUs.

The Dell XPS 15 offers four GPU options: the Intel Arc A370M, and Nvidia’s RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070 graphics cards. The LG Gram SuperSlim has onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics, and that’s the only available option. Even if we’re just comparing the base models, the XPS 15 wins in the GPU department. If you care about gaming or your workload requires decent graphical power, the XPS 15 is the way to go.

Battery life: Neck and neck

The LG Gram SuperSlim features a 60 Wh battery and it gave us eight hours of battery during our testing in our in-depth review. In our video playback test, the LG Gram SuperSlim lasted 11 hours and 9 minutes, though in real-life usage, we saw anywhere between 4 hours and 36 minutes and a little over 8 hours. Not bad at all for a laptop that’s this thin and light with a vibrant OLED display.

On the other hand, the Dell XPS 15 features a slightly bigger 86 Wh battery. While that should translate to better battery life, the XPS 15 features a more power-hungry CPU and GPU combination. During our testing, the XPS 15 gave us close to seven and a half hours of battery life. Considering all the power you get with this laptop, the battery life is quite good.

So, the LG Gram SuperSlim does win by a slight margin here, but the XPS 15 doesn’t lag far behind. If you don’t care about performance much and just want better battery life, get the SuperSlim. However, taking the XPS 15’s power into account, the battery life is great there as well.

The XPS 15 is the better value

While the LG Gram SuperSlim is a great ultra-portable laptop, it is too expensive for what it offers. This is immediately apparent once you compare it against the XPS 15. The Dell laptop has a better aspect ratio, sharper screen, and most importantly, better performance. It can handle anything you throw at it, and the fact that it has dedicated graphics options makes it even better.

That being said, there’s definitely a market for the LG Gram SuperSlim. If you want the thinnest 15-inch laptop out there with a gorgeous OLED display, the SuperSlim is for you. Just know that in terms of value, you’re missing out on a lot by not going with the XPS 15.