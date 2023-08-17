LG Gram SuperSlim Excellent ultrabook $1399 $1799 Save $400 We’d like to see a higher-resolution 16:10 display for a laptop in this price bracket, but there’s no denying that the LG Gram SuperSlim outperformed the Style in our tests. On top of that, it’s considerably thinner and lighter, yet feels sturdier overall than its heavier sibling. And, while limited to 1080p at 16:9, the OLED screen is still very easy on the eyes. Pros LG's thinnest laptop Solid hardware performance Nice OLED screen Cons 16:9 1080p is sub-par for a premium laptop Mediocre keyboard Still too expensive $1900 at Amazon $1400 at Best Buy $1399 at B&H $1700 at LG

You might know LG for its smartphones or TVs, but today, it also offers a range of featherweight laptops that only seem to get better every year. Two popular models are the LG Gram SuperSlim and the LG Gram Style, both of which made their debut this year, promising to be some of the best laptops you can buy. Both machines boast sleek designs, impressive displays, and powerful hardware, making them contenders for the top spot in the crowded market of Windows ultrabooks. Below, we'll dive into the specs of each laptop to help you decide whether either of these PCs is worth your cash, and which one comes out on top.

Price, specs & availability:

The LG Gram SuperSlim and LG Gram Style are not cheap laptops, to be sure. The Gram SuperSlim starts at a retail price of $1,700, while the 16-inch Gram Style is a little more expensive at $1,800, both in their base configurations. The 14-inch Style comes in a bit cheaper with an MSRP of $1,500. Either can be purchased directly from LG's official website or major online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.



LG Gram SuperSlim LG gram Style Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P Intel Core i7-1360P GPU Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Intel Iris Xe graphics Storage Up to 2TB SSD Up to 2TB Battery 60Wh 14-inch: 72Wh, 16-inch: 80Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 15.6-inch OLED, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080, VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 100% DCI-P3 14-inch OLED, 2880x1800, 90Hz; 16-inch OLED, 3200x2000, 120Hz Camera Full HD 1080p webcam with Windows Hello 1080p webcam with IR Speakers 2x 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos 14-inch: 2x 2W speakers; 16-inch 2x 3W speakers Color Neptune Blue Dynamic White Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 1x USB4 40Gbps, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card reader Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimension 14x8.95x0.43-0.49 inches (355.6x227.33x10.92-12.45mm) 12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63 inches (14-inch); 14 x 9.5 x 0.63 inches (16-inch) Weight 2.18 pounds (0.99kg) 14-inch: 2.2 pounds; 16-inch: 2.76 pounds Price Starting at $1,700 Starting at $1,500 (14-inch) or $1,800 (16-inch) Brand LG LG Model Gram SuperSlim Gram Style Power 65W slim power adapter 65W power adapter

Design

Both laptops follow LG's signature slimline design approach, featuring a sleek and thin metal chassis. The LG Gram SuperSlim lives up to its name with its incredibly lightweight design, weighing just 2.18 pounds thanks to its magnesium alloy construction. It sports a slim profile and versatile connectivity, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB4 (Type-C) port, and a headphone jack. It's also the slimmest laptop in the LG Gram lineup, measuring just 0.43-0.49 inches thick.

On the other hand, the 16-inch LG Gram Style maintains a slightly larger form factor with a weight of 2.76 pounds and a thickness of 0.63 inches. Not a massive laptop, but noticeably thicker and heavier than its SuperSlim sibling, although it's still quite light in keeping with the Gram pedigree. It also includes a slightly different port configuration with two Thunderbolt 4, one USB Type-A (absent on the SuperSlim), and a 3.5mm headphone connection, with the addition of a microSD card slot.

Display

In all configurations, the LG Gram SuperSlim has a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. We’d prefer to see a 16:10 display in 2023, but the OLED panel looks good and provides sharp visuals and vibrant colors. Somewhat curiously, the screen tops out at 1080p at 60Hz, leaving no options to upgrade to a higher-resolution screen or a better refresh rate. On the bright side, this results in less battery consumption. The display also offers an impressive standard brightness of 400 nits with a peak brightness of 500 nits in HDR.

The LG Gram Style, by contrast, features a taller 16:10 OLED display with a higher resolution of 3200x2000 pixels on the 16-inch model (2880x1800 for the 14-inch version). The 16:10 aspect ratio is superior to 16:9 for obvious reasons, which is why it’s becoming a new standard for many laptops. The Style also offers a smoother 120Hz refresh rate (90Hz on the 14-inch), making it the clear victor over the SuperSlim in the battle of displays. Brightness is about the same, with the Style featuring 400 nits standard and 500 nits in HDR.

Performance

Under the hood, the LG Gram SuperSlim and Gram Style pack very similar hardware. Both are powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P processor backed up by 16GB of LDDR5 RAM in their default configurations. On paper, this setup should deliver plenty of muscle for everyday use, demanding productivity software, and multitasking. You can upgrade to 32GB of onboard memory, as well. Both laptops also offer between 512GB and 2TB of solid-state storage, ensuring plenty of space for and fast access to your data.

The LG Gram SuperSlim and Gram Style also feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Notably, there's no option for a discrete GPU here. It's hard to imagine packing even a mobile GPU into a chassis as thin as the SuperSlim's, but even the thicker Gram Style isn't available with discrete graphics. That shouldn't be a problem for most people, but it's something to consider for anybody needing more graphical horsepower for things like rendering videos or 3D design work.

While we were initially impressed with our hands-on time with the LG Gram Style, it stumbled in a bit in the performance department once we actually put it through the wringer. The SuperSlim performed more admirably despite both laptops running the same hardware configuration. This is owed to the Style's poor thermal configuration, which causes the Style to fall well behind laptops packing the same (or even inferior) hardware. Compared side-by-side, you can clearly see from our benchmark tests that the SuperSlim outpaces the Style by a considerable margin:

LG Gram Style 16 (Intel Core i7-1360P) LG Gram SuperSlim (Intel Core i7-1360P) PCMark 10 (AC/Battery) 5,100 / 4,791 5,661 / 5,467 3DMark Time Spy 1,240 1,740 Cinebench R23 (single/multi-core) 1,541 / 5,859 1,714 / 8,585 Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 2,429 / 10,531 2,350 / 10,197

Battery life

Regarding run time, one could assume that the LG Gram Style would have a clear advantage over the SuperSlim as its thicker chassis allows for a bigger battery. The 14-inch Style has a 72Wh battery while the 16-inch carries an 80Wh battery. Those are both larger than the SuperSlim’s 60Wh unit – the smallest power capacity of all laptops in the Gram lineup – meaning that in theory, the Style should have better longevity than it does. In our experience, this was another area where the LG Style fell a bit shorter than we expected, coming in at around six hours with the Balanced power plan. This mediocre battery life is mainly the result of the power-hungry display, although the aforementioned thermal problems could also contribute to this inefficiency.

With the LG Gram SuperSlim, we managed to eke out a little more than eight hours without using any particularly demanding software. That means you can likely expect around four to eight hours of juice depending on what you're doing. That’s not going to win any awards, but it’s enough to ensure that you won’t be hunting for an outlet every few hours. The SuperSlim also outlasted the Style by more than 25% during our YouTube playback tests. Both laptops support fast charging, allowing you to quickly top up the battery.

LG Gram SuperSlim vs. LG Gram Style: Which one is right for you?

Choosing between any two similar laptops will always boil down to your own needs and preferences, but between the LG Gram SuperSlim and the LG Gram Style, we think the SuperSlim ticks more boxes for most users. Although it features an inferior display to the Style, it balances that with better battery life, superior performance (with the same hardware, no less), a thinner and lighter chassis, and a smaller price tag, even if it's still too expensive in our opinion.

That said, the LG Gram Style isn't a bad ultrabook necessarily. The 16:10 OLED display is gorgeous and buttery smooth, and the overall design of the laptop looks great. The main problem, and the reason we recommend the SuperSlim instead, is that the Style's powerful hardware is hamstrung by bad thermals. That's inexcusable for a laptop that carries a retail price tag of nearly two grand.

In the end, both the LG Gram SuperSlim and Gram Style bring some noteworthy advancements to the brand's laptop line, but the SuperSlim clearly comes out on top. All that said, the Style may still be worth considering for buyers who aren't going to be putting their PCs under rigorous loads – but are such users likely to spend this kind of money on a laptop? We don't think so. For the money, the LG Gram SuperSlim is the better buy for most people.