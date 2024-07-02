Key Takeaways LG SuperSlim laptops now available in white with a $600 discount.

Features include a 15" OLED screen, Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, and 20-hour battery life.

Discounted price of $799.99 until July 31, 2024.

It's not every day you see a new product come in alongside a huge discount, but LG has shown us how it's done. The company is pleased to announce that you can now grab one of its SuperSlim laptops in a new white color. However, that's not all; if you're quick, you can grab one at a huge $600 discount, which is an impressive drop given the hardware within this laptop.

The LG Gram SuperSlim gets a new white model and a hefty discount

For a laptop undergoing such a steep discount, it comes with some very attractive features for those who want to work on the go. It's super portable, weighing around 2 pounds, and, as LG claims, is thinner than a standard AA battery. Despite this thin frame, LG states that the laptop has gone through rigorous testing to ensure that any drops, knocks, or spills will do minimal damage to the hardware. This is good news because the LG Gram SuperSlim comes with a 15'' OLED screen, meaning LG's testing will keep it free of scuffs and damage.

Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe Gen4 SSD. It also sports a 60Wh battery, which LG claims can last just over 20 hours when using the LG Gram SuperSlim to watch videos. Plus, it has a built-in webcam with dual microphones and compatibility with face-scanning biometric login methods.

If this sounds like the kind of laptop you want, act as soon as you can. The retail price is usually set at $1,399.99, but LG has dropped the price all the way down to $799.99 until the 31st of July 2024. And if you want to learn what else LG has been up to, check out when we reviewed its UltraGear 32GS95UE OLED monitor.