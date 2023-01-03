LG is greatly expanding the gram lineup with the new Ultraslim model as well as the new gram Style family with a glass design.

With the new year, LG is once again introducing the latest in its lineup of gram laptops. But for 2023, LG is actually expanding the gram lineup significantly for the first time in a while, introducing the new gram Ultraslim and gram Style laptops with completely new design, as well as OLED panels, which are brand-new o the gram family.

Of course, the existing gram laptops and 2-in-1 models are also being refreshed with the latest hardware from Intel.

LG gram Ultraslim

The first headline of this launch is the LG gram Ultraslim, which is the thinnest gram laptop yet. Measuring just 10.99mm in thickness and weighing 998 grams, this is the most portable laptop in the company's lineup, which is already known for portability. Interestingly, the LG gram Ultraslim packs a 15.6-inch OLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution, but it is an OLED display, so you get true blacks and vibrant colors. It also has an anti-glare coating to improve outdoor visibility. It also includes a Full HD IR webcam.

The laptop is powered by Intel's 13th-generation Core processors, specifically from the P series. It also includes up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Due to its thin design, it doesn't have a ton of ports, but it does come two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a standard USB Type-C port. ​​​​​​The laptop also meets MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.

LG gram Style

Next up is the new LG gram Style, another completely new addition to the lineup with a fresh new glass design, which allows the laptop's colors to shine differently depending on how light hits them. The laptop also includes a seamless haptic touchpad which is invisible at first, but lights up with a soft LED when the user touches it.

It's not just about the design, either. The LG gram Style laptops — yes, there are two models — come with OLED panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The larger model the gram Style 16, features a 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED panel with an extra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the gram Style 14 has a 2.8K (2880 x 1800)panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is still smoother than your typical laptop display. Both also deliver the benefits you expect from OLED, like true blacks and higher contrast. The laptops also support Dolby Atmos audio, a first for the gram family.

Performance-wise, the laptops are about what you'd expect, with 13th-generation Intel Core P-series processors and up to 32GB of RAM, along with a 1TB SSD. The laptop includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, and a microSD card reader.

Existing gram models get refreshed

In addition to the new models, all the existing gram laptops are getting refreshed with Intel's 13th-generation Core processors, all from the P-series. That includes the LG gram 14 2-in-1 and gram 16 2-in-1, plus the LG gram 14, 15, 16, and 17 clamshell models. All of these are about the same as last year, except with new Intel processors. All models except the 15-inch version have 16:10 displays, and all of them are IPS panels, meaning OLED is exclusive to the new models above.

The clamshell laptops are also available with optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, delivering more performance for GPU-intensive workloads like video editing. They also have the widest port selection of the bunch, including two USB Type-A ports and HDMI, in addition to Thunderbolt 4.

The LG gram +View portable monitor is also being refreshed for 2023 with two USB Type-C ports, allowing users to connect two devices to it. This is a 16-inch portable monitor with a 16:10 aspect ratio and it was already one of the best ones on the market, so it didn't need a lot of changes.

LG says the new gram laptops will start rolling out globally next month, but US availability and pricing will be announced at a later date.