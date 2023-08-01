LG Libero Monitor $250 $500 Save $250 A 27-inch monitor with a unique two-way stand that allows it to be setup on a desk or easily hung from a wall. $250 at Amazon

There are a lot of great monitors out there, so no matter your budget, the options are relatively plentiful. Now, if you're pressed for space or want a monitor that's going to simplify your setup, a monitor with USB-C might be the answer. These monitors typically offer easy expansion for a laptop, utilizing a USB-C cable that will allow a direct connection, providing power and output to a display.

LG's Libero monitor is an elegant solution, offering USB-C connectivity and power, while also providing users with a number of ways that it can be positioned. This monitor typically retails for $500 but is now 50% off, making it quite a deal coming in at just $250. So if you've been looking to add to your current setup, this is going to be the monitor for you.

What's great about the 27" LG Libero monitor?

Well, when it comes to the basics, this monitor features a 27" QHD (2560 x 1440 resolution) IPS display, with excellent colors thanks to its support for sRGB 99% and HDR 10. In addition, the monitor supports USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, which means you can plug just about any laptop into it and have it display and charge at the same time.

In addition to the above, and what makes this monitor unique, is its two-way stand. The stand will allow users to prop it up like a traditional monitor, but you can also use the stand to hang it on a wall. As you can imagine, if you're tight for space, this can be an extremely valuable solution, that can keep things quite compact. Furthermore, the monitor comes with built-in stereo speakers and also has a detachable webcam.

The monitor does have an HDMI port, so if you want to connect a game console or other product, you can easily do so. For the most part, this is a fairly solid monitor, with a unique stand that can give you the freedom to set this up in the manner that best suits your needs. Best of all, it's now 50% off, saving you $250, making it an excellent deal.