Summary LG's new UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor 45GX990A wins 3 innovation awards at CES 2025.

The monitor is a 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display that offers users flexibility and control over gaming.

LG's GX9 series also includes the 45GX950A and 39GX90SA, but the 45GX990A is expected to be a standout at CES 2025.

With CES 2025 just around the corner, companies have been eager to give us a sneak peek at what they have up their sleeves. However, not all of them can say that they've already won several CES 2025 awards before the doors have even opened. LG is one of those lucky few who can, as its new monitor has picked up several trophies before the public even saw it.

LG's UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor 45GX990A snags three prizes at CES 2025

As announced in an emailed press release, LG is prepping to show off its UltraGear GX9 series during CES 2025. The flagship model is the 45GX990A, which has already snapped up three innovation awards, including the "Best of Innovation" award.

So, how innovative can a monitor be? Turns out, this one can do quite a lot:

The LG UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor (model 45GX990A) is the world’s first 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display. The 45-inch monitor can smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds, offering users incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience. Its upgraded Dual-Mode feature allows users to switch effortlessly between resolution and refresh rate presets, and customize the aspect ratio and picture size. With an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, the 45GX990A ensures smooth gameplay and heightened immersion.

That's not to say that the rest of the range is lacking. There's also the 45GX950A, a 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with an 800R curvature and DisplayPort 2.1 compatibility, and the 39GX90SA, a 39-inch OLED screen designed around streaming services. However, we have a hunch that the 45GX990A is going to win over a lot of people during the upcoming CES 2025 event, and we can't wait to see it in person.