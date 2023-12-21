Key Takeaways LG is teasing its upcoming monitors for CES 2024, including a 32-inch model with dual refresh rates and curved monitors in different sizes.

CES 2024 is still several days away, but LG is already teasing multiple monitors that will be showcased at the upcoming event. They will be part of the company's premium 'UltraGear' lineup, and will include a number of models in different form factors. The most notable one is a 32-inch model with dual refresh rates, but the lineup will also include a couple of curved monitors with 39- and 34-inch screens, two 45-inch monitors and a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor.

According to LG's press release, the 32GS95UE is a 4K gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time. However, the highlight of the new monitor is LG's "Dual-Hz" feature that allows users to switch between 4K (3,840 x 2,160) at 240Hz and Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 480Hz using a hotkey or joystick's directional switch. The unique feature will allow gamers to change the screen resolution and refresh rate based on whether they are playing fast-paced shooters that require high frame rates, or visually-rich story-driven titles that are best enjoyed at high resolutions.

Another new gaming monitor in LG's portfolio is the CES 2024 Innovation Award-winning 34-inch 34GS95QE, which has an 800R-curved OLED screen and a 21:9 aspect ratio with an UltraWide Quad-HD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution. It also comes with LG's Anti-Glare & Low Reflection Coating, a 4-side borderless design, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time. LG is also launching a 39-inch model with the exact same specifications, and both are being marketed to gamers and general users.

Alongside the three aforementioned models, LG also announced two 45-inch monitors and a 27-inch monitor with model numbers 45GS95QE, 45GS96QB and 27GS95QE. These will be the successors to the 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE, and are largely aimed at gamers as well. While the 45GS96QB will feature an UltraWide 800R curved screen, the other two will sport flat displays. LG did not reveal anything more about its upcoming monitors in today's press release, but we should get all the details in just a few days once CES 2024 gets underway in Las Vegas.