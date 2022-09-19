LG launches new Ultra PCs with 16:10 aspect ratio displays

LG has announced the price and availability of new Ultra PCs for its 2022 lineup. These PCs join the LG Gram laptops, and come in both 16- and 17-inch sizes, offering 16:10 aspect ratio displays. The two products include the LG Ultra PC 17 (17U70Q) and LG Ultra PC 16 (16U70Q.) These new Ultra PCs come with Intel’s 12th-generation processors or AMD Ryzen processors. Intel is what you’ll find on the 17-inch model, and AMD is what comes on the 16-inch model.

For most people, the more interesting should be the 17-inch model. A Best Buy exclusive model from this lineup has options for the latest Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics, and a Gen4 512GB NVMe SSD with 16GB DDR5 RAM. The 17-inch model also has a 16:10 aspect ratio WQXGA 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display. That display can hit 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It’s priced at $1,599 and measures 15 x 10.78 x 0.78 inches while weighing 4.37 pounds. No word yet on battery life, but it sports an 80Wh battery.

As for the 16-inch model, it has the Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, and a slightly less pixel-packed 1,920 x 1200 resolution display. RAM on this unit is 16GB, and the SSD can be pushed up to 1TB, though 512GB is stock. It comes in at 14.02 x 9.67 x 0.64 inches and weighs less than the 17-inch model at 3.63 pounds. LG didn’t provide battery life claims but lists the laptop with a 72Wh battery. It is actually priced lower, starting at $1,299 at Best Buy.

LG is also including some interesting software on board these 2022 Ultra PCs. This isn’t too surprising since Dell, HP, Lenovo, and other laptop makers already have apps like HP-enhanced lighting or Lenovo Vantage which can help make you look better on web calls. LG’s option is more similar to Dell Optimizer, though which detects user presence. Dubbed LG Glance by Mirametrix, it can lock the screen if you walk away from the laptop, and blur the screen if someone is looking over your shoulders. For multi-monitor setups, the other part of LG Glance can sense your mouse cursor and open windows and move it to which window you’re looking at directly.

