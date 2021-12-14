LG’s upcoming Lifestyle TVs double up as statement pieces for your home

In an attempt to take on Samsung’s Frame TV, LG on Tuesday detailed its new Lifestyle TV lineup. The new LG Object and LG StandbyMe TVs feature a unique design and unconventional form factor.

Starting with the LG Object TV (model 65Art90), it features a 65-inch OLED Evo panel which was first introduced on the 2021 G1 series. The TV resembles a canvas and is designed to be positioned against a wall at a gentle angle of up to 5 degrees. It comes with a fabric cover that can be raised or lowered using the remote. The Full View mode lowers the cover all the way down to fully expose the display for the maximum viewing experience. Meanwhile, the Line View partially exposes the display to show time and date, a music player, and other info.

Resembling a canvas, LG Objet TV blends seamlessly into any room with its minimalist style and subtle use of neutral colors, bringing immediate sophistication and visual harmony to any indoor space, said LG in a blog post.

Besides featuring a stunning OLED display, the LG Object TV packs an 80W, 4.2-channel sound system that “delivers movie theater-like audio.” The interchangeable fabric cover is designed by Danish textile innovator, Kvadrat and comes in three colors: Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, Kvadrat Green.

Next up is the LG StandbyMe TV (27Art10) which the company bills as “the one-of-a-kind entertainment center.” The TV has a 27-inch LCD panel, a built-in battery, and a movable stand with wheels. LG claims the StandbyME lasts up to 3 hours on a single charge. It can be mounted both vertically and horizontally and can be tilted, swiveled, and rotated for the optimal viewing experience.

The LG StandbyME comes with a removable cradle that lets you dock your phone on top of the TV and use it as a portable webcam. Users can also use the TV as an external monitor by connecting their laptops or PCs over USB or HDMI. Moreover, you can stream content from your Android or iOS device using Mobile Screen Mirroring.

LG hasn’t shared details about pricing and the exact release date for the LG Object or LG StandbyMe. We expect to learn more about the new TVs at CES 2022.