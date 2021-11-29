Grab an LG OLED TV for under $900 this Cyber Monday

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new TV, there’s no better time to do so than during the Cyber Monday sales. You get a variety of products to choose from with big discounts which means you can pick up a premium product at a lower than usual price. The LG A1 Series 48-inch TV is one such product. OLED TVs are regarded to be one of the best and most premium TVs out there in terms of picture quality. The contrast and saturation levels that you get with an OLED TV are unmatched. They are, of course, generally on the more expensive side when compared to a generic LED or QLED TV. However, thanks to Cyber Monday deals, the LG A1 OLED 48-inch 4K TV is down to just $899 — $300 lesser than the MSRP of $1,199. The 55-inch variant of the TV is also on sale, but this 48-inch version is one of the cheapest OLED TVs that you can buy.

The LG A1 Series 48-inch OLED TV has a 4K panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. You can use it for gaming too with a dedicated mode present but it’s not the best for that purpose since the refresh rate cannot go up to 120Hz, something that is generally preferred on gaming TVs. You get support for Dolby Cinema though so picture quality while watching any sort of content is going to be great on this TV. An OLED TV is associated with deep inky blacks and colors that pop out, and that’s exactly the type of experience you’re going to get with this TV.

LG’s TVs come with WebOS along with access to your favorite streaming apps and services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, etc. This particular TV also has Alexa in-built so you can use your voice to control certain aspects and perform voice searches. If you’re looking to buy a new TV or upgrade your existing one, we would highly recommend getting an OLED TV since the experience that you get is unmatched. In fact, if you were looking to get a standard LED or QLED TV of a bigger size, we would instead suggest comprising on the size for better visuals.

