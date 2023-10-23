LG A2 OLED 48" $600 $1300 Save $700 This OLED TV offers exceptional picture quality with vibrant colors and impressive black levels. It comes packed with all the features you'd ever need to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games. While this TV usually comes in at $1300, it's now being discounted to just $600 for a limited time. $600 at Best Buy

If you're looking to buy an OLED TV, you don't want to miss this flash deal. This TV can really do it all, with impressive image quality, vibrant colors, and deep black levels. Regardless of what you're using your TV for, you can't go wrong with this LG TV. Best of all, LG's 48-inch Class A2 series TV is now $700 off, dropping the price to just $600 for a limited time. So be sure to pick one up while you can, because this limited time flash deal is only good for today.

What's great about LG's 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV?

This TV offers 4K resolution and provides excellent colors and contrast thanks to its α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K and can make adjustments on the fly to improve the experience with AI Picture Pro 4K technology. Users can also get further enhancements to video with the TV's Filmmaker mode color profile, and support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the best in-home experience.

Since this is a smart TV, it provides easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. You can also take full advantage of gaming consoles thanks to the Game Optimizer mode. Those that don't own a console or PC can still enjoy some games with built-in support for Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming service. And navigation is made easy thanks to the brand's Magic Remote and voice controls.

For the most part, this is an excellent TV that provides everything you could want. And for a limited time you can score an excellent deal that knocks close to 54% off. So if you've been on the lookout for a TV, now's the time to buy. Just don't miss it because this deal is only good for one day. Of course, if you need something a little more robust, be sure to check out some of the best TVs on the market right now.