LG’s first bendable OLED TV promises an immersive gaming experience

In a bid to settle the flat-versus-curved monitor debate once and for all, Corsair recently debuted a unique gaming monitor that offers the best of both worlds. The Corsair Xeneon Flex gaming monitor features a flexible W-OLED panel from LG Display that lets you use it as a flat monitor or one with a curvature of up to 800R. LG has now brought this technology to its smart TV lineup with the new LG OLED Flex LX3.

The LG OLED Flex LX3 features a 42-inch OLED screen that offers twenty levels of curvature up to 900R. Users can either switch between two preset layouts using a dedicated button on the remote control or manually change the degree of curvature in five percent increments. This puts the LX3 a step above Corsair’s gaming monitor, as the latter requires users to adjust the curvature manually.

Along with the adjustable curvature, the LG LX3’s screen can also tilt up to 10 degrees towards or up to 5 degrees away from the user. It also comes with a height-adjustable stand that lets you move the screen up or down by 140mm.

The TV uses LG’s backlight-free, self-lit OLED technology that offers lightning-fast 0.1ms response time and low input lag, making the TV a great option for gamers. It packs LG’s Alpha 9 Gen 1 processor with unique picture algorithms to offer deep blacks and accurate color reproduction, Dolby Vision gaming at 4K 120Hz, and HDMI 2.1 with VRR support and an auto low latency mode (ALLM). The TV is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certified.

On the software front, the LG OLED Flex LX3 features a new Game app that supports custom screensavers, offers shortcuts to popular apps, and provides a list of connected input devices. It also has a new Multi View mode that lets users view content from two different sources simultaneously.

LG is yet to share the pricing and availability details for its new OLED Flex TV. But the company plans to display the TV at IFA this week and it might share more details during the course of the event.

Source: LG Newsroom