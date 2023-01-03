The biggest tech event of the year is upon us, and we can't wait to see the latest innovations in tech in Las Vegas later this week. But while there are a few days left for the CES 2023 show floor to open to the public, companies have already started teasing some of the latest products that will debut at the event. Earlier today, Samsung announced its next-gen monitor lineup that it would showcase later this week. Now, LG has shared some details about its 2023 OLED TV lineup.

In a press release today, LG announced that it would showcase its latest evo series TVs at CES 2023. The new Z3, G3, and C3 OLED evo series TVs will bring LG's latest TV innovations, including brighter displays, greater color accuracy, and advanced AI capabilities thanks to the new α9 AI Processor Gen6. The new Alpha series processor unlocks AI-assisted Deep Learning tech like AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro to offer improved upscaling, enhanced dynamic tone mapping, and virtual 9.1.2 surround sound.

The LG OLED evo G30 series will also benefit from LG's new Brightness Booster Max technology, which "incorporates brand-new light control and architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70 percent" compared to previous models, and a new One Wall Design that leaves no visible gap when wall mounted.

As part of its sustainability initiative, LG has also made some eco-friendly improvements to its 2023 OLED TV lineup, promising a more environment-conscious life cycle from production to disposal. In addition, the TVs will utilize recycled plastics for several components and come with eco-packaging made using recyclable materials and single-color printing.

LG will also introduce an updated user experience with its 2023 OLED TV lineup with the latest version of its in-house TV operating system, webOS. The update will feature a new home screen with various personalization options, new 'Quick Cards' for easy access to favorite content, and recommendations based on viewing history. LG says that the update will also bring a new AI Concierge, "which provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries, and provides a selection trending content for them to browse."

LG's 2023 OLED TV lineup will also offer a host of HDMI 2.1 compliant features, including Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR) to eliminate the momentary black screen when switching between content from different sources, variable refresh rate, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and more. Currently, LG hasn't shared all details about the lineup, but we expect to learn more when we visit the company's booth at CES 2023 later this week.