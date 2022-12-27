As camera technology improves, we have seen some incredible smartphones with excellent cameras. In order to accomplish this, manufacturers are finding new ways to push the boundaries of what's possible. In recent years, we've seen handsets come equipped with telephoto and periscope lenses, which can offer up to a staggering 100 times zoom. LG Innotek is now offering a glimpse of its upcoming Optical Telephoto Zoom Camera Module, which will be fully revealed during CES 2023.

This camera module is important for a number of reasons but perhaps the top reason is that it will be featured in Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-equipped smartphones in 2023. The camera module will offer high quality images without any degradation. For this, the company will rely on a "zoom actuator" that will be able to set the focus quickly. Furthermore, optical image stabilization will also play a part, minimizing blur when possible.

The company touts that its module is "unrivaled" offering a zoom range with four to nine times magnification. LG states that one of the main benefits of its module is that users will be able to choose freely the specific magnification that they want to apply anywhere in the range from four to nine times. Of course, you're getting all of this technology in a compact size, giving smartphones more space inside for other components. LG also states that this should also "remove" the camera bump that often accompanies having a lens with zoom or periscope capabilities.

While this technology could be good, it does require optimizations, which LG states it is working with Qualcomm to dial in the software. As mentioned before, this technology will arrive in Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones that debut throughout the year, but it is unknown at this point which companies will utilize the new technology. For the most part, expect to hear more news about this and other technologies in the coming weeks as we get closer to CES 2023.

Source: LG Innotek