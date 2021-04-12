Here are all the LG phones that will receive Android 12 and Android 13 updates
After denying several rumors, LG finally announced its exit from the smartphone market earlier this month. This raised concern among many LG smartphone users regarding software support for their devices. To address these concerns, LG recently assured that it will continue to deliver three Android OS updates for all premium phones launched in 2019 and later. The company also promised to push two OS updates for all budget-friendly phones launched last year. LG has now shared an official list of devices that are eligible for the Android 12 and Android 13 updates.

As per LG’s Korean website (via Android Authority), the following phones are eligible for Android 12 and Android 13 updates:

PhoneAndroid 12Android 13
LG WingYesYes
LG VelvetYesYes
LG Velvet LTEYesYes
LG V50sYesNo
LG V50YesNo
LG G8YesNo
LG Q31YesNo
LG Q52YesNo
LG Q92YesNo

Additionally, LG Germany has also shared an Android 11 roadmap for a handful of devices, extending up to Q4 2021. The following devices should receive the Android 11 update before the end of this year:

PhoneRolloutStatus
LG Velvet 5GYesYes
LG G8XYesYes
LG Velvet LTEYesYes
LG G8SYesNo
LG WingYesNo
LG K52YesNo
LG K42YesNo

Along with the devices mentioned above, LG Korea’s website also states that several more devices will get Android 11 in the near future. These include the V50, V50S, Q31, Q51, Q52, Q61, Q70, Q92, and the Q9 One. However, the company hasn’t shared an expected rollout timeline for these devices.

Android Authority further notes that LG has a history of launching software updates for some devices in its home market of South Korea but not bringing them to other regions. So it’s possible that the aforementioned timeline may not hold true for all regions. The timeline may also change going forward, and the company notes that the rollout dates are subject to Google’s policies.

