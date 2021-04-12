Here are all the LG phones that will receive Android 12 and Android 13 updates

After denying several rumors, LG finally announced its exit from the smartphone market earlier this month. This raised concern among many LG smartphone users regarding software support for their devices. To address these concerns, LG recently assured that it will continue to deliver three Android OS updates for all premium phones launched in 2019 and later. The company also promised to push two OS updates for all budget-friendly phones launched last year. LG has now shared an official list of devices that are eligible for the Android 12 and Android 13 updates.

As per LG’s Korean website (via Android Authority), the following phones are eligible for Android 12 and Android 13 updates:

Phone Android 12 Android 13 LG Wing Yes Yes LG Velvet Yes Yes LG Velvet LTE Yes Yes LG V50s Yes No LG V50 Yes No LG G8 Yes No LG Q31 Yes No LG Q52 Yes No LG Q92 Yes No

Additionally, LG Germany has also shared an Android 11 roadmap for a handful of devices, extending up to Q4 2021. The following devices should receive the Android 11 update before the end of this year:

Phone Rollout Status LG Velvet 5G Yes Yes LG G8X Yes Yes LG Velvet LTE Yes Yes LG G8S Yes No LG Wing Yes No LG K52 Yes No LG K42 Yes No

Along with the devices mentioned above, LG Korea’s website also states that several more devices will get Android 11 in the near future. These include the V50, V50S, Q31, Q51, Q52, Q61, Q70, Q92, and the Q9 One. However, the company hasn’t shared an expected rollout timeline for these devices.

Android Authority further notes that LG has a history of launching software updates for some devices in its home market of South Korea but not bringing them to other regions. So it’s possible that the aforementioned timeline may not hold true for all regions. The timeline may also change going forward, and the company notes that the rollout dates are subject to Google’s policies.