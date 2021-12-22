LG’s new DualUp monitor is like having two monitors on top of each other

LG is back at it with its pre-CES announcements, this time introducing a pair of new premium monitors, mostly geared towards creative professionals. The two new displays are the LG UltraFine Display (32UQ85R) and the new DualUp Monitor (28MQ780), and of the two, the latter is definitely the more unique one.

The LG DualUp Monitor is a 28-inch monitor designed to improve productivity by giving you essentially two displays at the same time. It comes in an unusual 16:18 aspect ratio, which is exactly the same as having two 16:9 screens on top of each other, just without any bezels in the middle. If you’re into multi-tasking and you want to see as many apps as possible on the screen at a given time, this is a valid solution for you. With Windows 11 adding new features like Snap Layouts and Snap Groups, this is probably one of the best times to launch a monitor like this, though it’s still a bit jarring.

The display on the DualUp Monitor is fairly sharp, coming in what LG calls Square Double Quad HD resolution, or 2560 x 2880. The display covers 98% of DCI-P3, it has 300 nits of brightest (which can adjust automatically), and the contrast ratio is 1000:1, which isn’t exactly mind-blowing, but still solid. The monitor has HDR 10 support, but it can’t truly display HDR video because of the relatively low maximum brightness. For sound, it has two 7W speakers built-in, so you should at least get an immersive sound experience with it.

As for the rest of the monitor, it has a stand capable of height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustments. It has one USB Type-C port with 96W power delivery and DisplayPort Alt mode, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one upstream USB, and two downstream USB ports.

Aside from the DualUp Monitor, LG also introduced the more standard 32-inch UltraFine Display. This comes in the typical 16:9 aspect ratio and has 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. It too covers 98% of DCI-P3, but it goes up to 400 nits of brightness and it has a higher contrast ratio of 2000:1, promising deep blacks despite being an IPS panel. It also has DisplayHDR 400, so you’ll get a better HDR experience on it. Other features of this monitor include automatic self-calibration for color and AMD FreeSync support. For sound, this monitor packs two 5W stereo speakers.

The monitor’s stand supports height, pivot, and tilt adjustments, but no swivel. As for ports, it’s the exact same setup as what’s on the LG DualUp Monitor.

LG didn’t say when we can expect these monitors to be available, nor how much they will cost. LG also introduced new OLED monitors for creative professionals ahead of CES, as well as a 17-inch gaming laptop.