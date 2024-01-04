Key Takeaways LG has developed a 27-inch QHD gaming OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 480Hz and will showcase it at CES 2024.

The monitor boasts a response time of 0.03ms and offers enhanced image quality with "META Technology."

LG will also unveil four premium OLED gaming monitors at CES, including ultra-wide models and a 4K display, with release dates to be announced.

LG currently offers some of the best monitors both for gaming and work, but it has more in the pipeline. The South Korean tech giant has announced that it's completed the development of a 27-inch QHD gaming OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 480Hz. The display maker has plans to showcase the gaming monitor at CES 2024, which is all set to kick off on January 9.

Besides the 480Hz refresh rate, which none of the best gaming monitors have, one of the noteworthy features of the 27-inch gaming monitor is its "fastest" response time of 0.03ms. However, the gaming display doesn't have 4K, but LG believes the 2,560 x 1,440 (QHD) resolutions will deliver an "optimal gaming experience" for gamers. Equipped with "META Technology," the display will offer enhanced image quality. Additionally, with the company producing some of the lowest-blue-light-emitting OLEDs, the 27-inch display will offer "comfortable and enjoyable gaming sessions".

The 27-inch OLED gaming monitor isn't the only display LG will showcase at this year's CES event. On top of that, the company will launch as many as four premium OLED gaming monitors: 31.5, 34, 39, and 45 inches. The 34- and 39-inch models have an ultra-wide (21:9) aspect ratio, while the 31.5-inch will be a 4K display. The company hasn't announced when the 30-inch range and the 45-inch displays will be available for purchase. But we're hopeful that the company will share an update about the release date when it showcases these displays.

Coming back to the 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, LG says the monitor will be available to buy in the first half of this year. While that doesn't give us anything on what specific date users will be able to buy the gaming monitor, we're expecting more details on the availability when the showcasing happens at the CES.