Despite quitting phones, LG reassures customers it’ll continue to deliver Android OS updates

After months of rumors, finally, the inevitable happened as LG officially declared itself out of the smartphone market for once and for all. While the smartphone community was busy mourning the loss of a key innovator, many existing LG phone owners were worried about what would happen to their smartphones. LG promised to provide service support and software updates for customers of existing mobile products for a period of time — and even hinted at the Android 12 update. Still, no exact details were shared at the time, like which devices will be eligible to receive the extended software support and for how long. To end the guessing game and reassure the existing customers, the company has now issued a much-needed clarification on its plans to support its smartphone portfolio.

In a press release, LG has confirmed that all premium LG smartphones “will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase.” All premium phones released in 2019 and later will be eligible to receive the guaranteed three OS updates, including the G series (G8X, G8S), V series (V60, V50), Velvet, and Wing. The company also promises to support the budget-friendly phones released in 2020, such as the Stylo 6 and K series (K92 5G, K62, K62, K42, and K22). Unlike the flagship models, however, these budget phones will receive up to two OS updates.

Although LG wasn’t exactly the fastest when it came to delivering software updates, it’s good to see the company committing to support its existing devices for a couple of years. That means, at the very least, we can expect the company to roll out the upcoming Android 12 update to these phones.

LG also says it will continue to manufacture phones till the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners and that these phones will receive service support and security updates “for a period of time.”

Featured image: LG Velvet