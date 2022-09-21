The canceled LG Rollable shows up in another hands-on video, and it looks fantastic

Before LG pulled out of the smartphone market, the company was working on a unique rollable smartphone. It first teased the device during the LG Wing launch event in September 2020 and then showcased a working prototype at CES 2021. While the company officially confirmed that the LG Rollable would make it to the market in 2021, we all know how that turned out.

Although the LG Rollable never made it to the market, we’ve already seen it out in the wild. That’s probably because the company allegedly sold the device to its employees. Earlier this year, the phone appeared in a short hands-on video showcasing its rollable display mechanism. Now, a South Korean YouTube channel has published an in-depth video giving us our best look at LG’s canceled rollable so far.

The video starts by showcasing the unique retail packaging for the LG Rollable, which slides open like the device’s display. On the inside, you get the device, some paperwork, a charging brick, and a USB cable.

We then get to see the device in all its glory and learn all about its hardware specifications. According to the video, the LG Rollable packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The device features a 6.8-inch flexible POLED display on the front that expands into a larger 7.4-inch screen.

On the back, the LG Rollable features a dual camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera. It also sports a circular fingerprint scanner right underneath the rear-facing camera modules.

Interestingly, the LG Rollable doesn’t feature a traditional power button or volume rocker. Instead, the device features touch-sensitive controls on the left edge to help users turn on the display and adjust the volume.

The video then goes on to showcase the LG Rollable’s display, which you can expand and contract seamlessly with a two-finger swipe gesture. As the phone transitions, its UI automatically adjusts to the changing form factor. The UI transition looks quite smooth, even in apps like YouTube.

While having a rollable display means that the phone doesn’t have a crease like Samsung’s foldables, the rollable part of the display does seem to have a few wrinkles. In addition, the rollable section is not as structurally sound as the rest of the display, and it easily flexes when pressed. While LG could’ve addressed that in subsequent releases, the company will not be releasing a new smartphone anytime soon.

Other OEMs are, however, working on similar smartphones, and you can expect to get your hands on a device with a rollable display in the future. Until then, check out the full video to see the canceled LG Rollable.