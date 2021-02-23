The future of LG’s rollable smartphone project seems uncertain

LG first shared a teaser for an innovative phone with a rollable display during the LG Wing launch event in September last year. The teaser only gave us a brief glimpse of the device and shared no additional information about its specifications. Then, at CES earlier this year, LG finally showcased the device, giving us our first look at the rollable display tech. But since the phone shown during the trade show was merely a concept, there were some doubts about LG’s plans to bring it to the market. LG released a statement shortly thereafter, claiming that the rollable smartphone was an actual product that would hit the market later this year. However, that may not be the case if recent reports are to be believed.

A new report from South Korean publication Yonhap News suggests that LG may scrap the rollable smartphone project. The report cites industry sources familiar with LG’s operations who claim that the company has instructed its parts suppliers, including Chinese display manufacturer BOE, to put the rollable smartphone project on hold. The sources have also said that the parts manufacturers may request compensation for their development efforts in the future.

However, LG denies these claims. In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson from the company said, “I can firmly deny that any such decision on future products has been finalized.” But, as the report points out, denying that a final decision hasn’t been made isn’t the same as reassuring that the rollable device is on track for a 2021 release. Therefore, the future of LG’s rollable smartphone project, much like the future of its smartphone business as a whole, seems uncertain at moment.

Shower thought: With both LG and Huawei on the verge of collapse, wouldn’t it make sense for the two to come together and keep each other afloat? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.