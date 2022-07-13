This video shows how LG’s unreleased smartphone with rollable display works

It seems just like yesterday when technology enthusiasts dreamed of phones with foldable displays. In a matter of years, companies have progressed quite quickly in the foldable display space, offering consumers more choices, while bringing down prices. But whatever happened to the alternate future? A world where smartphones had rollable displays. Unfortunately, due to LG’s early demise, we may never see that day come to pass but thankfully, we get a video showing us what could have been.

Rollable smartphone of the future

It has been a little over a year since LG announced that it would be exiting the mobile phone business. Prior to its exit, it showed off some pretty interesting things with its smartphones, like a device with a rollable display. While it looked like something completely out of the future, imagine everyone’s surprise when a company spokesperson stated that it would be arriving sometime in 2021. Unfortunately, a few months later, the company would shutter its smartphone business and the rollable smartphone dream would die that day.

Since that time, we have seen images of the device, but today we get a short video of the rollable smartphone in action. While there was always speculation on how it would work, we can see from the video that the display can be extended with the simple press of a button from within the OS. Once activated, it takes about three seconds for the phone to extend its rollable display. It’s sad that we will never get to see this come to market in retail form, but perhaps it was for the best.

Despite foldable displays becoming more mainstream over the past couple of years, the technology is still young and has plenty of room to grow. Samsung has been at the forefront of this movement, bringing foldable technology closer to perfection with each of its releases. The company is slated to hold an event this summer, where it will reportedly announce its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Source: CheckoutTech (YouTube)

Via: The Verge