Although it's been almost two years since LG shut down its smartphone business, the company has stuck to its promise of keeping its latest Android phones up to date. This year, the company released Android 12 to a handful of eligible devices, including the LG G8X ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ, LG V60, LG Wing, and LG Velvet. Since the LG Wing and LG Velvet are also eligible for Android 13, the company has announced its software update plan for the coming year.

In a recent post on its support forums, LG says it will deliver Android 13 to the LG Velvet in Q1 2023. While the software update plan doesn't mention when the LG Wing will receive its Android 13 update, it states that LG will release Android security updates for four devices in the coming quarter -- the LG Wing, LG Q61, LG Q92 5G, and LG Q52 5G.

This software release timeline only applies to LG's home market of South Korea, so you will have to wait a bit longer to receive the latest updates if you're in a different region. Based on this year's rollout schedule, we expect LG to release the Android 13 update for the LG Velvet in other regions in the second quarter. Since the LG Wing received its Android 12 update just a few months ago, users might have to wait significantly longer to receive the Android 13 update.

Despite the long wait, it's great to see LG sticking to its promise and delivering Android platform upgrades and security updates to its devices. However, Android 13 could be the last major update from the OEM, and users will have to rely on custom ROMs if they wish to upgrade to future Android releases. If you don't want to wait for the Android 13 update for your LG device, we recommend checking out our list of the best smartphones of 2022 to pick up a new phone.

Source: LG