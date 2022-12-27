We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of CES, and while there will be plenty of new devices and accessories showcased at the event, LG has rolled back the curtain just a bit to give us a glimpse of what's to come. The company, which makes a variety of different products, announced its soundbar lineup for 2023, highlighting two models, in particular, the SC9 and SE6 models.

As part of its mission to provide the best sound possible, the company's latest soundbars will include the "world’s first Triple Up-Firing Speaker," along with "Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology" that utilizes "channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer." In addition to its "Triple Sound Technology" the soundbars will offer support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Furthermore, the company will have a variety of different optimization settings in order to draw out the best sound from its soundbars. LG is also introducing more unique technology this year with WOW Orchestra. Although it's something you have to experience, the company touts that with this new technology, it can "create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth and power." Furthermore, WOW Orchestra products will be able to connect to LG TVs wirelessly, reducing the usual mess of wires you might find with other brands.

As you might expect, LG's soundbars are the perfect match for its TVs, giving consumers a more robust sound in a sleek and well-designed package. In order to better integrate the look of the soundbar with the TV and its surroundings, LG will also be including mounting hardware, allowing users to install their soundbar directly below their TVs without having to drill holes into their walls. Better still is that these brackets will be adjustable, allow you to position the speaker at the most optimal location.

Not only do LG sound products for 2023 offer a seamless setup experience, it also offers better integration between products with users being able to control soundbar settings from the Home Dashboard found on their compatible LG television. While this is just a preview, LG will be showcasing these soundbars at its booth at CES 2023 and if you're there, you should swing by to check them out in person.