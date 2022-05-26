LG made a Star Wars OLED TV you probably can’t buy

Would you buy a TV purely because it had a tie-in with Star Wars? OK, that’s a silly question, but the reality is that LG has indeed launched a very special Star Wars OLED TV. The partnership is part of this year’s Star Wars Celebration in California, and the new Star Wars edition of the C2 OLED evo 65-inch TV is on display there for the first time. It looks and sounds awesome, but the chances of buying one are almost none.

“The Star Wars LG OLED evo TV features a Star Wars-themed cosmetic design with a special edition Star Wars-branded version of LG’s Magic Remote, an exclusive gallery of Star Wars content, and other exciting features delivered in a Star Wars-branded packaging featuring Darth Vader. The Magic Remote control user interface will mimic the look and sound of the iconic Star Wars lightsaber. Each TV will include a numbered certificate of authenticity. ”

Just 501 of the Star Wars C2 OLED evo are being made in reference to the 501st Legion. And they’ll only be available in the United States. There are, naturally, some customizations that come with a special edition like this. The first is the logo on the rear, and the fact the remote will look and act like a lightsaber. Honestly, that’s probably enough reason to want one.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The TV will also have some special Star Wars-themed artwork for LG’s Gallery Mode. Two categories will display original storyboard and illustrated images, or movie posters and scenes.

Tech-wise, for those not familiar, the C2 OLED evo boasts four HDMI ports, including HDMI 2.1, 0.1ms response time, low input lag, and Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. What we don’t know right now is the price and how the lucky 501 people will be able to get their hands on one. But LG probably won’t struggle to sell them.