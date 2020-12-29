LG Stylo 7 5G leaked renders show LG is sticking with the stylus and 3.5mm headphone jack

As we near the end of 2020, we’re starting to get a glimpse of what companies have planned for 2021. One of the devices seemingly on the horizon is the LG Stylo 7 5G which, as the name suggests, will feature stylus support.

The new intel comes courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer at Voice, who shared a few images of the Stylo 7 5G along with some details. There will reportedly be two versions of the Stylo 7, this one being the version that will support 5G; the other will top out at 4G/LTE.

The Stylo 7 5G will reportedly launch with a 6.8-inch flat display and a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. The previous model featured a water drop notch, so the design has been tweaked somewhat. The device’s overall size is said to measure in at 170.4 x 77.2 x 8.8mm (10mm with the rear camera bump).

Speaking of the camera bump, the Stylo 7 5G appears to include a triple camera setup that’s vertically aligned. Unfortunately, Hemmerstoffer didn’t provide any details about the camera specs. For what it’s worth, the LG Stylo 6 featured a 13MP wide lens, 5MP ultra wide lens, and a 5MP depth lens. We can probably expect something very similar.

Finally, the device reportedly features a fingerprint sensor that’s located on the right side; the previous model’s fingerprint sensor was on the back. The device also appears to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can continue using wired headphones without issue.

The Stylo 7 5G’s main standout feature will be, of course, support for a stylus. The device features a slot on the bottom where users can store the accessory much like Samsung’s Galaxy Note series.

There’s no release date set for the Stylo 7 5G, but Hemmerstoffer speculates that it’ll be unveiled sometime in early 2021. We’ll let you know once we have official details, including price and release date.