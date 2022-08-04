LG partners with Google to offer three months of Stadia Pro for free on select smart TVs

In December last year, Google extended Stadia support to LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and above with a new app released on the LG Content Store. In a bid to attract more users to the game streaming service, LG has now partnered with Google to offer three months of Stadia Pro for free on select models. Interestingly, the offer is available for both new and existing Stadia Pro subscribers.

According to LG, the new Stadia Pro promotion is available on all LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or above in all the 22 countries where Google offers its cloud-gaming service. For the unaware, Stadia Pro offers users access to over fifty games with new titles added each month, along with unique discounts on additional titles and add-on content. With the subscription, users can stream games in HDR at 4K resolution at 60 FPS and experience immersive 5.1 channel surround sound.

The following LG smart TVs are eligible for the promotion. If your TV is on the list, you can claim the offer by heading over to the LG Content Store and clicking on the Stadia Pro offer banner. You can then scan the following QR code using your smartphone to redeem the offer. As mentioned earlier, the Stadia Pro promotion is available for both new and existing Stadia Pro users. You can redeem it until January 31, 2023.

LG smart TVs eligible for the Stadia Pro promotion 2022 models OLED: 42LX1QPUA, 42LX3QPUA, 48LX1QPUA, 55LX1QPUA, 65ART90EPQA, OLED42C2AUA, OLED42C2PUA, OLED48A2AUA, OLED48A2PUA, OLED48C2AUA, OLED48C2PUA, OLED55A2AUA, OLED55A2PUA, OLED55B2AUA, OLED55B2PUA, OLED55C2AUA, OLED55C2PUA, OLED55G2PUA, OLED65A2AUA, OLED65A2PUA, OLED65B2AUA, OLED65B2PUA, OLED65C2AUA, OLED65C2PUA, OLED65G2PUA, OLED77A2AUA, OLED77A2PUA, OLED77B2AUA, OLED77B2PUA, OLED77C2AUA, OLED77C2PUA, OLED77G2PUA, OLED77Z2PUA, OLED83C2AUA, OLED83C2PUA, OLED83G2PUA, OLED88Z2PUA, OLED97G2PUA QNED: 50QNED80AQA, 50QNED80UQA, 55QNED80AQA, 55QNED80UQA, 55QNED85AQA, 55QNED85UQA, 65QNED80AQA, 65QNED80UQA, 65QNED83UPA, 65QNED85AQA, 65QNED85UQA, 65QNED90UQA, 65QNED99UQA, 75QNED80AQA, 75QNED80UQA, 75QNED83UPA, 75QNED85AQA, 75QNED85UQA, 75QNED90UQA, 75QNED99UQA, 86QNED80AQA, 86QNED80UQA, 86QNED83UPA, 86QNED85AQA, 86QNED85UQA, 86QNED90UQA, 86QNED99UQA Nano Cell: 43NANO75UQA, 50NANO75UQA, 50NANO80AQA, 55NANO75UQA, 55NANO80AQA, 65NANO75UQA, 65NANO80AQA, 70NANO75UQA, 75NANO75UQA, 75NANO80AQA, 86NANO75UQA UHD: 43UQ7070ZUD, 43UQ7590PUB, 43UQ8000AUB, 43UQ9000PUD, 50UQ7070ZUE, 50UQ7570PUA, 50UQ7570PUJ, 50UQ8000AUB, 50UQ9000PUD, 55UP7050ZUA, 55UQ7070ZUE, 55UQ7570PUA, 55UQ7570PUJ, 55UQ8000AUB, 55UQ9000PUD, 65UP7050ZUA, 65UQ7070ZUE, 65UQ7570PUA, 65UQ7570PUJ, 65UQ8000AUB, 65UQ9000PUD, 70UQ7070ZUD, 70UQ7590PUB, 70UQ8000AUB, 70UQ9000PUD, 75UP7300PUC, 75UQ7070ZUD, 75UQ7590PUB, 75UQ8000AUB, 75UQ9000PUD, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ9000PUD FHD: 27ART10AKPL HD: 32LQ630BAUA, 32LQ630BPUA

2021 models: OLED: OLED48A1AUA, OLED48A1PUA, OLED48C1AUB, OLED48C1PUB, OLED55A1AUA, OLED55A1PUA, OLED55B1PUA, OLED55C1AUB, OLED55C1PUB, OLED55G1PUA, OLED65A1AUA, OLED65A1PUA, OLED65B1PUA, OLED65C1AUB, OLED65C1PUB, OLED65G1PUA, OLED65R1PUA, OLED77A1AUA, OLED77A1PUA, OLED77B1PUA, OLED77C1AUB, OLED77C1PUB, OLED77G1PUA, OLED83C1AUA, OLED83C1PUA QNED: 65QNED90UPA, 65QNED99UPA, 75QNED90UPA, 75QNED99UPA, 86QNED90UPA, 86QNED99UPA Nano Cell: 43NANO75UPA, 50NANO75UPA, 50NANO80UPA, 55NANO75UPA, 55NANO80UPA, 55NANO85APA, 55NANO90UPA, 65NANO75UPA, 65NANO80UPA, 65NANO85APA, 65NANO90UPA, 65NANO99UPA, 70NANO75UPA, 75NANO75UPA, 75NANO80UPA, 75NANO85APA, 75NANO90UPA, 75NANO99UPA, 86NANO75UPA, 86NANO85APA, 86NANO90UPA, 86NANO99UPA UHD: 43UN6955ZUF, 43UP7000PUA, 43UP7560AUD, 43UP7670PUC, 43UP8000PUA, 43UP8000PUR, 50UN6955ZUF, 50UP7000PUA, 50UP7560AUD, 50UP7670PUC, 50UP8000PUA, 50UP8000PUR, 55UN6955ZUF, 55UP7000PUA, 55UP7560AUD, 55UP7670PUC, 55UP8000PUA, 55UP8000PUR, 60UP8000PUA, 60UP8000PUR, 65UN6955ZUF, 65UN9000AUJ, 65UP7000PUA, 65UP7560AUD, 65UP7670PUC, 65UP8000PUA, 65UP8000PUR, 70UN6955ZUC, 70UP7070PUE, 70UP7570AUD, 70UP7670PUB, 70UP8070PUA, 70UP8070PUR, 75UN6955ZUD, 75UN9070AUD, 75UP7070PUD, 75UP7570AUE, 75UP7670PUB, 75UP8070PUA, 75UP8070PUR, 82UP8770PUA, 86UN9070AUD, 86UP8770PUA

2020 models: OLED: OLED48CXAUB, OLED48CXPUB, OLED55BXAUA, OLED55BXPUA, OLED55CXAUA, OLED55CXPUA, OLED55GXPUA, OLED65BXAUA, OLED65BXPUA, OLED65CXAUA, OLED65CXPUA, OLED65GXPUA, OLED65WXPUA, OLED77CXAUA, OLED77CXPUA, OLED77GXPUA, OLED77ZXPUA, OLED88ZXPUA Nano Cell: 49NANO85UNA, 55NANO81ANA, 55NANO85UNA, 55NANO85UNF, 55NANO90UNA, 65NANO81ANA, 65NANO85UNA, 65NANO85UNF, 65NANO90UNA, 65NANO91ANA, 65NANO95UNA, 65NANO99UNA, 75NANO80UNA, 75NANO85UNA, 75NANO90UNA, 75NANO91ANA, 75NANO95UNA, 75NANO97UNA, 75NANO99UNA, 86NANO90UNA, 86NANO91ANA UHD: 43UN6950ZUA, 43UN7000PUB, 43UN7300AUD, 43UN7300PUF, 50UN6950ZUF, 50UN7000PUC, 50UN7300AUD, 50UN7300PUF, 55UN6950ZUA, 55UN7000PUB, 55UN7300AUD, 55UN7300PUF, 60UN7000PUB, 65UN6950ZUA, 65UN7000PUD, 65UN7300AUD, 65UN7300PUF, 65UN8500AUJ, 65UN8500PUI, 70UN6950ZUA, 70UN7070PUA, 70UN7370PUC, 75UN6950ZUD, 75UN6970PUD, 75UN7070PUC, 75UN7370AUH, 75UN7370PUE, 75UN8570AUD, 75UN8570PUC, 82UN8570AUD, 82UN8570PUC, 86UN8570AUD, 86UN8570PUC



You can enjoy Stadia Pro on your LG smart TV using a wide range of controllers, including popular wired USB controllers, like the Nvidia Shield controller and the Xbox 360 controller, and wireless Bluetooth controllers, like the Sony Dualshock4 controller and the Xbox One S/Series X controller.

Note that you will have to enable auto-renew with a valid form of payment on your Google Account to redeem the offer. You will have to manually cancel the subscription if you don’t want to continue it after the promotion ends.

Source: LG

Via: 9to5Google