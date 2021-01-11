LG’s 2021 TVs will support Google Stadia and GeForce NOW, run webOS 6.0

LG has announced a partnership with Google that will see Google Stadia come to webOS smart TVs later this year. The company will be the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia gameplay via webOS, LG said. GeForce Now will also make its way to webOS TVs later this year.

“LG plans to have the new service launched within the second half of 2021 on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is available,” LG said.

Once available, users will only need a Stadia controller to begin playing games like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion. There are already more than 130 games on Stadia, and by the time the services become available on LG TVs, even more titles will likely be playable. In addition to supporting an app for Stadia, LG is also planning to release new TVs later this year that will support Google’s game streaming service out of the box. LG said that Stadia will be supported on 2020 (webOS 5.0) and 2021 (webOS 6.0) models.

LG unveiled a first look at webOS 6.0 last week. The update features an updated home screen “for enhanced usability to meet the needs of viewers’ ever-changing content consumption habits.” “The new home screen provides faster access to the most frequently used apps and streamlines content discovery with the ability to receive recommendations based on the user’s preferences and viewing history,” LG said.

To go along with webOS 6.0 and its lineup of new TVs, LG also introduced a Magic Remote, which features shortcut buttons for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, along with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and LG Channels.

There’s no exact timeframe for when Stadia and GeForce NOW will be available on LG TVs, but we’ll be sure to let you know when that happens.