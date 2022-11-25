LG Ultra PC $999.99 $1299.99 Save $300 LG's newest consumer laptop is the LG Ultra PC. This 16-inch model comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 582U CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state-drive $999.99 at Best Buy

Black Friday deals usually discount older tech products, so it is rarer to see steep price cuts on a newer laptop. That's not the case over at Best Buy though, which is discounting LG's newest 16-inch consumer laptop. The LG UltraPC is now down to $999.99 in price, instead of the usual $1,299.99. You'd be saving $300 on a laptop that was just announced in September!

So, what's so great about this new laptop? Well, the LG UltraPC follows the trend in the industry as it has a 16:10 aspect ratio 1900 x 1200 resolution display. That's a lot of pixels to pack on a 16-inch screen that has thin bezels. You'd be able to multitask with different web browsers to the max and make the most out of the AMD Ryzen 5825U CPU, paired with the 16GB RAM, and get as much work done as possible.

And even though this is a larger 16-inch laptop, it is quite compact, too. So you can take this with you on the road. The dimensions are 14.02 x 9.67 x 0.64 inches, so it is super thin, and light at 3.63 pounds. The ports are great as well, as you get HDMI, USB-C, two USB-A ports, and a microSD card slot. LG even includes some smart features on the device. With LG Glance by Mirametrix, the screen of the laptop will lock if you walk away from it. And the screen can also blur if the laptop senses someone is looking over your shoulders.

All of this makes the LG UltraPC a great laptop to buy for work, school, or beyond. But if you want other deals on things like Chromebooks or MacBooks, we have you covered! Just head over and bookmark or check out our Best Black Friday computer & laptop deals page.