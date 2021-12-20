LG’s first UltraGear gaming laptop has a 300Hz display and RTX graphics

LG’s pre-CES announcements are well underway, and today the company announced its first-ever UltraGear gaming laptop UltraGear is LG’s gaming brand, and it’s mostly been focused on monitors, but now we’re getting a high-end gaming laptop out of it, too. The model number for this new laptop is 17G90Q.

As you’d expect, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q comes with some powerful high-end specs, starting with an 11th-generation Intel H-series processor. LG didn’t say exactly which processor it is, but it seems likely that it would be a Core i7-11800H. It also includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, meaning you’ll have plenty of power to run the latest games. Additionally, you get up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM (with two RAM slots), plus up to 1TB of storage, with two M.2 slots allowing you to expand later.

As the model number suggests, the laptop includes a 17.3-inch display, coming in Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, and a 300Hz refresh rate for an ultra-smooth gaming experience. It’s an IPS panel with a 1ms response time when the refresh rate is set to 300Hz. It also covers 99% of sRGB, which is about what you’d expect from this kind of display. Somewhat surprisingly, there’s also a Full HD webcam above that display, complete with Windows Hello facial recognition support. That’s not something you see on a lot of gaming laptops.

All of that is powered by a large 93Wh battery, so battery life should be fairly solid all things considered. LG touts the UltraGear 17G90Q as being lightweight for a gaming laptop, measuring 21.4mm in thickness and weighing just under 6lbs. Obviously that’s not thin or light, but for a powerful 17-inch gaming laptop, it’s actually one of the lighter devices around.

It wouldn’t be a proper gaming laptop without some RGB lighting, so the keyboard on the UltraGear 17G90Q laptop features per-key customizable lighting. That, alongside gaming features like being able to see your CPU and GPU clock, memory share rate, and so on, resides in the UltraGear Studio app included with the laptop.

LG didn’t announce a price for the UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop, but it will be making its debut in South Korea and the US in early 2022. Last week, LG made its first big CES announcement in the form of new OLED monitors for creative professionals.