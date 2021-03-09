The LG UltraGear 24-inch 144Hz gaming monitor is on sale for $180

If you have been looking for a new gaming monitor, then this is a deal that you shouldn’t miss. The LG UltraGear 24-inch gaming monitor is currently selling at a discounted price of $180, which is $40 off the regular pricing of $220. LG’s UltraGear range of monitors has been praised as one of the best in the business. In fact, I personally use the 27-inch variant that offers excellent brightness and color reproduction along with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate for when I am gaming.

The 24-inch variant with the model number LG 24GN600-B comes with a 1080p resolution and is using an IPS panel, which makes it more expensive than monitors offering a TN panel. Having an IPS panel is great if you are looking for color accuracy along with good viewing angles. Additionally, LG is offering a 144Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time, making it an excellent choice for your fast-paced FPS action.

There is also support for AMD FreeSync technology that basically reduces screen tearing in games, and it works with both AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards. LG claims that the monitor offers HDR10 and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. However, at 300-nits of brightness, you shouldn’t expect a lot if you are looking forward to HDR content, especially in games. The monitor comes with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio port for attaching headphones or speakers.

There are a variety of 24-inch gaming monitors on the market, but in my opinion, LG offers one of the best panels out there. You won’t get a gamer-oriented design language. But if panel quality matters the most, this should be the one you spend your money on. Keep in mind since this deal is available at Costco, you’ll need to be a member to take advantage of it.